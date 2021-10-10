    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    USC Suffers Another Historic Loss to Utah Utes in Los Angeles

    With a final score of 42-26, the USC Trojans take their first loss to the Utah Utes at home in over 100 years.
    Author:

    The USC Trojans attempted to win their second straight game for the first time this season, against the Utah Utes, in Los Angeles. Instead they finished Saturday night with another historic 42-26 loss.

    Utah scored the first touchdown of the game, and dominated the second and third quarters leaving USC with no answers on both sides of the ball. By halftime, Utah had full control, and with 9:12 left in the third quarter, the game was basically over.

    Early in the third Utes running back Tavion Thomas ran for a 43 yard touchdown, which followed another score by Cam Rising for a 17 yard rushing TD. Heading into the fourth the score was 35-10, and virtually no hope was left for USC. 

    Running back Vavae Malepeai and tight end Malcom Epps, helped close the 25 point gap in the fourth. Malepeai scored a touchdown with 10:14 left in the game, and Epps followed at 0:52 seconds. Despite the fight until the end, it wasn't enough to finish Saturday with a win in the Coliseum. 

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    WR Drake London Stats:

    London collected 16 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, almost surpassing former USC wide receiver Robert Woods for career receptions in one game. Woods leads the all-time-record with 17.

    Recommended Articles

    QB Kedon Slovis Stats:

    Quarterback Kedon Slovis finished 33-for-53 with 401 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on the night. 

    Defense Struggled:

    Todd Orlando's unit allowed 486 total yards by the Utes offense, and let Utah QB Cameron Rising dominate with four touchdowns. 

    Up Next:

    The Trojans have next week off with a bye, and then head to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for Week 8.

    ----

