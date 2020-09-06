USC Sunday Buzz: JT Daniels Still In QB Derby At Georgia

JT Daniels is expected by many to be Georgia's starting QB on Sept. 26.

But after the Bulldogs' second scrimmage Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he is still looking for a quarterback to take charge.

“It almost feels like you really want the guys to assume the lead, take the lead and that hasn’t happened yet,” Smart said. “You’re liable to have a great play or a great series and come back with a boneheaded mistake or a turnover. Nobody has really just taken charge and taken over. I wish I could say that.”

Smart's comments came after redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis threw two interceptions. Mathis and Daniels both worked with the first team on Saturday.

Smart added that he expected Daniels (knee) to be medically cleared for games by Sept. 26, when Georgia plays at Arkansas.

“We expect him to be cleared by the first game,” he said. “But that’s not a complete certainty.”