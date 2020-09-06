AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Sunday Buzz: JT Daniels Still In QB Derby At Georgia

Scott Wolf

JT Daniels is expected by many to be Georgia's starting QB on Sept. 26.

But after the Bulldogs' second scrimmage Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he is still looking for a quarterback to take charge.

“It almost feels like you really want the guys to assume the lead, take the lead and that hasn’t happened yet,” Smart said. “You’re liable to have a great play or a great series and come back with a boneheaded mistake or a turnover. Nobody has really just taken charge and taken over. I wish I could say that.”

Smart's comments came after redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis threw two interceptions. Mathis and Daniels both worked with the first team on Saturday.

Smart added that he expected Daniels (knee) to be medically cleared for games by Sept. 26, when Georgia plays at Arkansas.

“We expect him to be cleared by the first game,” he said. “But that’s not a complete certainty.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's One Reason You Won't Miss USC-Alabama

The 2016 game had some pre-game mishaps

Scott Wolf

by

TylerDurdenUSC

Saturday Night Notes: Pete Carroll Goes Viral

Also: Arthur Bartner still at band workouts

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

A Lynn Swann Sighting With USC-Kentucky Derby Connection

Former USC AD appears at USC booster/horse owner party

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Where Is The Outrage Among Pac-12 Fans?

As usual the Big Ten garners all the attention

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

It's NFL Roster Cut Day

Which USC players didn't make an NFL team?

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

The Daily: Pac-12 Gets Rapid-Response Test That Might Move Up Football

Larry Scott calls testing-machine a "game changer"

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

USC Saturday Buzz: Let's Analyze Jake Garcia's Georgia Debut

Quarterback passed for 332 yards in first game since moving to Georgia

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

No Alabama, no stress for Clay Helton on Saturday

Scott Wolf

by

jeffuscman

The Daily: Thoughts On Breaking News Of Former USC Quarterback JT Daniels Starting At Georgia

Daniels needs to get cleared for games at Georgia

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

The USC Daily: Some Potentially Bad News For Mid-Year Enrollees

And why it was cool that USC assistant coached used to pick football games

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22