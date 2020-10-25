USC Sunday Buzz: Munir McClain Holds Press Conference

Munir McClain, his brother Abdul Malik and several teammates appeared at a press conferences this afternoon outside the Galen Center in hopes of Munir gaining immediate reinstatement to the football team.

"There seem to be a lot of rumos flying around but I want nothing more than to get back to playing with the team," Munir said in a prepared statement he read at the press conference.

He said he applied for Pademic Unemployment Assistance with the help of a California Employment Development Dept. representative.

The teammates who appeared were Tyler Vaughns, Casey Collier, Courtland Ford, Spencer Gilbert, Adonis Otey, Elijah Winston, and Jamar Sekona.

Political and social activist Najee Ali said, “Munir along with his mother Shan have both stated he has done nothing illegal to warrant a suspension."