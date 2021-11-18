WATCH: USC TE Michael Trigg Talks Injury Status & UCLA Rivalry

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg has been sidelined for weeks after suffering an injury against the Utah Utes on Oct. 9.

USC freshman tight end Michael Trigg has been sidelined for weeks after suffering an injury on Oct. 9.

During the Utah vs. USC game, Trigg went down in the second half, after getting hit low by one Utah defender. He laid on the field for awhile, while medical personnel rushed over to help. After spending several minutes in the medical tent, Trigg was eventually carted off the field, holding a towel over his face, and visibly emotional.

Interim head coach Donte Williams later confirmed that Trigg's injury would not require surgery.

Trigg was spotted at USC's Tuesday football practice, dressed out, and gave reporters an update on his status ahead of UCLA.

“Rehab is good - it’s good to be in the training room and still be around the team,” Trigg said. “It’s been kind of a long process, not a process that I’m used to.”

Trigg added that he hopes to play in one of USC's final games this season, as he works towards a full recovery. When asked if he would be ready to compete this weekend against the Bruins, Trigg answered honestly, "it's still up in the air".

Regardless of his status come Saturday, the Florida native is looking forward to his first rivalry game against UCLA, and all that comes with the historic contest.

"It's a pretty big game, it's the battle [for] LA, so a lot riding on it [and] a lot at stake," Trigg said. "I'm just getting use to it, but everyone has been telling me just stay focused, it's just another game."

"We're definitely going to come out with a lot of energy, so it should be a pretty good game actually. It should be a hype game, one of the better games of the season."

The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The two teams will compete for year-long possession of the Victory Bell.

