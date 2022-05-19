Skip to main content

Report: USC & Texas Still In Mix For Pitt WR Jordan Addison

The Jordan Addison recruitment saga continues!

Former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison has reportedly narrowed his recruitment down to two schools. College Football insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that the Biletnikoff winner is keeping Texas and USC on his list.

Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after spending two seasons with the Pitt Panthers. The Maryland native recorded 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Addison was the winner of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award in 2021, as college football’s outstanding receiver. Last season, Pitt finished 11-3, losing to Michigan State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. 

Addison attended Tuscarora High School where he played wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back. He was the No. 6 overall prospect in Maryland according to 247Sports. As a senior, he recorded 25 catches for 544 yards and eight touchdowns.

