Reactions to USC Announcing Full Capacity for 2021 Season

On June 15, USC Athletics announced they will allow full capacity at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this fall.

In a press release provided by the university, USC athletic director Mike Bohn wrote:

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Trojan Family back to the Coliseum for the first time since 2019,” said Bohn.

“Our home games were not the same last year, and the gameday experience at the Coliseum is so special primarily because of the fans. Our players and coaches can’t wait to see fans and family in the stands and that energy is a difference-maker for us on the field."

Many took to social media to celebrate the news after the announcement was made public. Here are some reactions:

USC Football - Welcome home, Trojans

Former USC Quarterback Matt Leinart

USC Women's Volleyball - It’s been too long! Can’t wait to have the #TrojanFamily with us at @TheGalenCenter this fall!

USC Safety Xavion Alford - LETS GOOOO !!!!! #FightOn

USC Special Teams Coach Sean Snyder

Fox Sports Personality Clay Travis - If USC is already announcing 100% capacity in June, every football stadium in the country will be at 100% capacity this fall.

