USC Trails Behind Alabama for Most No. 1 AP Poll Rankings

FOX College Football released their rankings on social media for ten college football teams who have made appearances at the No. 1 spot in the AP Polls since 2000.

Clinching the No. 1 spot overall is the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have 99 appearances at the AP Polls top spot since 2000.

Following Nick Saban's team are the USC Trojans at No. 2 [43 appearances], Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 [33 appearances], Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 [30 appearances], Oklahoma Sooners at No. 4 [30 appearances, LSU Tigers at No. 6 [24 appearances], Clemson Tigers at No. 7 [23 appearances], Florida Gators at No. 8 [19 appearances], Florida State Seminoles at No 9 [13 appearances] and Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 10 [9 appearances].

The last time USC held the No. 1 overall ranking in the AP Poll was 2012. According to sports-reference the Trojans ranked No. 1 overall during the pre-season. Last season, in 2020 USC finished with a No. 21 overall ranking after a painful loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship.

The Alabama Crimson Tide held onto the No. 1 spot, after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship. Prior to the 2020 season, the Crimson Tide finished No. 1 overall in 2017, 2015, 2012, 2011, and 2009.

