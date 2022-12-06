Skip to main content

USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

Sophomore linebacker Julien Simon also entered the portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal.

The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.

Goforth racked up 43 tackles this season and a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown. The pick six came in USC's season-opening win over Rice. 

Here are the other three players to enter the portal so far:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

- Sophomore linebacker Julien Simon from Tacoma, Washington

- Junior safety Xavion Alford from Pearland, Texas

- Senior LB Tayler Katoa from Layton, Utah

The first cycle of the transfer portal runs from December 5 to January 18. Expect a lot more movement over the coming weeks. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Caleb Williams
Football

Will USC QB Caleb Williams play in Cotton Bowl?

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Utah Utes53
Football

Cotton Bowl berth worth at least $4 million to USC Trojans and Pac-12

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams
Football

Cotton Bowl confirmed: USC Trojans will play Tulane in Texas

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Utah Utes16
Football

Ohio State replaces USC in final College Football Playoff rankings

By All Trojans Staff
alex grinch usc football
Football

Should Lincoln Riley bring back Alex Grinch as USC's defensive coordinator?

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC Football
Football

Oklahoma fans reveling in Lincoln Riley's latest defensive collapse at USC

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Utah Utes52
Football

With Caleb Williams slowed by injuries, USC falls apart against Utah in Pac-12 championship: 5 takeaways

By Lance Smith
Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 10.50.50 PM
Football

Watch: Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams discuss USC's 47-24 Pac-12 title game defeat to Utah

By Connor Morrissette