USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal.

The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.

Goforth racked up 43 tackles this season and a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown. The pick six came in USC's season-opening win over Rice.

Here are the other three players to enter the portal so far:

- Sophomore linebacker Julien Simon from Tacoma, Washington

- Junior safety Xavion Alford from Pearland, Texas

- Senior LB Tayler Katoa from Layton, Utah

The first cycle of the transfer portal runs from December 5 to January 18. Expect a lot more movement over the coming weeks.