USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Reveals Potential Transfer Back to SEC Team
USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced his intentions to utilize his redshirt on Sept. 28, and he plans on transferring from USC after the season. In order to preserve his year of eligibility, Alexander's decision comes after appearing in three games for the Trojans this season.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Alexander was asked if there is any potential of a return to USC for the elite defensive lineman.
"I'll always be a Trojan," said Alexander. I'll still support those guys, and whatever way, shape, or form, that they use me, you know? We'll see how they use me going forward."
As the Michigan Wolverines beat the Trojans in Week 4, Alexander played 21 of USC's 58 defensive snaps. Despite being on the field for the most meaningful plays of the game, USC fans took notice of Bear's limited participation. After the loss, the Trojans defensive lineman posted a cryptic message to social media that left many questioning Alexander's status at USC.
TMZ Sports asked Bear if he's open to returning to the SEC after the 2024 season.
Alexander said, "We potentially can land back in the SEC, we’re still evaluating.”
When USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media after the Michigan game, he assured reporters that Alexander remained an important member of the USC defense under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
"He’s doing a good job for us out here. He’s getting better. There’s no story there," said Riley. "I know you guys are looking for one, there’s no story there. The guy’s out here working hard, he’s improving, he’s in a new system with a new coach. He’s getting better. I think he’s going to continue to get better. It should be hard to play D-line at USC. Like, it ought to be kind of hard. It wasn’t hard last year, and that’s why we weren’t very good up there. We’re pretty decent up there, and it’s hard, and the margins are thin.”
Two days later, Alexander announced he is shutting himself down for the rest of the 2024 season.
"There's goals we still got to reach and attack," said Alexander. "So, we're excited for this next opportunity. Wherever we land our feet, you know, it's full-go."
Alexander arrived in Southern California for the 2023 season after spending his freshman season as a Georgia Bulldog under coach Kirby Smart. In his first year as a Trojan, Alexander played in 13 games, totaling 38 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Through three games in the 2024 season, Alexander made four tackles.
The Trojans have only played one game without Alexander on the field in 2024 so far. USC beat Wisconsin 38-21, erasing an 11-point deficit at halftime.
