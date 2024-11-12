All Trojans

USC Trojans Bowl Projection, Prediction Before Crucial Nebraska Cornhuskers Game

The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers are in the hunt for bowl eligibility. A look at the Trojans schedule and which college football bowl games USC is projected to go to, if USC and coach Lincoln Riley can become eligible. Sun Bowl? Alamo Bowl? Predicting USC's bowl game opponents... A matchup with Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Georgia Tech or UNLV?

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans safety Jaylin Smith (19) is presented the defensive MVP trophy after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers, both in the hunt for bowl eligibility, will face off on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. PT in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC is currently 4-5 overall and 2-5 Big Ten Conference. The Trojans need two win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible. Nebraska is 5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten Conference and needs just one win in their final three games to become bowl eligible.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) runs into the end zone for a touchdown reception against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

A look at the Trojans remaining schedule:

  • Nov. 16 Nebraska 1 p.m. PT, FOX
  • Nov. 23 UCLA 7:30 p.m. PT, NBC
  • Nov. 30 Notre Dame TBD

USC's College Football Bowl Projections:

  • Sun Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. USC - December 31, 2024 in El Paso, Texas.
  • Valero Alamo Bowl: Kansas State vs. USC - December 28, 2024 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
  • Sun Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. USC - December 31, 2024 in El Paso, Texas.
  • Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. USC - December 18, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to USC Trojans runni
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiva will make his first USC start against Nebraska. • Maiva is the first Polynesian quarterback to start for USC. USC coach Lincoln Riley decided to make the switch and bench quarterback Miller Moss after the Trojans were defeated by the Washington Huskies,21-26, on the road at Husky Stadium in Seattle in an emotional loss.

“There’s only so much you can control,” Maiava said about being named starting quarterback. “What I think about every day is what I can control and that’s my effort, that’s my attitude obviously. Effort is non-negotiable but my attitude is something I can obviously control. You’re either the cure or the cancer, so I all try to do is be the cure for the team and help the team as much as I can and be the best teammate I can for my players.”

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley raises the Hold Bowl trophy after defeating the Louisv
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley raises the Hold Bowl trophy after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

All 4 of USC’s losses have been within one score (one point versus Maryland, three points versus Michigan and Penn State, five points versus Washington and seven points versus Minnesota), and all have been within the last minute of regulation play or in overtime.

USC will face a motivated Huskers team.

After starting 5-1, Nebraska is 5-4 and needs a win during a tough closing stretch to clinch the program’s first bowl game since 2016. That’s the longest drought of any team in power conference football.

In 2022, coach Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to an 11-3 record in his first season in Southern California with a Cotton Bowl loss and followed that up with an 8-5 season in 2023 with a Holiday Bowl win.

