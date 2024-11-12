USC Trojans Bowl Projection, Prediction Before Crucial Nebraska Cornhuskers Game
The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers, both in the hunt for bowl eligibility, will face off on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. PT in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC is currently 4-5 overall and 2-5 Big Ten Conference. The Trojans need two win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible. Nebraska is 5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten Conference and needs just one win in their final three games to become bowl eligible.
A look at the Trojans remaining schedule:
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 1 p.m. PT, FOX
- Nov. 23 UCLA 7:30 p.m. PT, NBC
- Nov. 30 Notre Dame TBD
USC's College Football Bowl Projections:
- Sun Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. USC - December 31, 2024 in El Paso, Texas.
- Valero Alamo Bowl: Kansas State vs. USC - December 28, 2024 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- Sun Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. USC - December 31, 2024 in El Paso, Texas.
- Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. USC - December 18, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
USC redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiva will make his first USC start against Nebraska. • Maiva is the first Polynesian quarterback to start for USC. USC coach Lincoln Riley decided to make the switch and bench quarterback Miller Moss after the Trojans were defeated by the Washington Huskies,21-26, on the road at Husky Stadium in Seattle in an emotional loss.
“There’s only so much you can control,” Maiava said about being named starting quarterback. “What I think about every day is what I can control and that’s my effort, that’s my attitude obviously. Effort is non-negotiable but my attitude is something I can obviously control. You’re either the cure or the cancer, so I all try to do is be the cure for the team and help the team as much as I can and be the best teammate I can for my players.”
All 4 of USC’s losses have been within one score (one point versus Maryland, three points versus Michigan and Penn State, five points versus Washington and seven points versus Minnesota), and all have been within the last minute of regulation play or in overtime.
USC will face a motivated Huskers team.
After starting 5-1, Nebraska is 5-4 and needs a win during a tough closing stretch to clinch the program’s first bowl game since 2016. That’s the longest drought of any team in power conference football.
In 2022, coach Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to an 11-3 record in his first season in Southern California with a Cotton Bowl loss and followed that up with an 8-5 season in 2023 with a Holiday Bowl win.
