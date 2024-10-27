USC Trojans Defenders Zion Branch, Bryson Shaw Increase Roles on Injury-Depleted Defense
The USC Trojans went into Friday's contest short-handed in the defensive backfield with four starters out of the lineup: safety Kamari Ramsey, and cornerbacks Jacobe Covington, Jaylin Smith, and Greedy Vance. Covington missed his third consecutive game since hobbling off the field late in the fourth quarter of the Trojans loss to Minnesota on Oct. 5.
Depth in the defensive back room was a strength for the Trojans heading into the season. They added cornerbacks DeCarlos Nicholson and John Humphrey in the transfer portal, both would end up getting the start against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. At safety, Akili Arnold was the only healthy starter in the secondary, Zion Branch and Bryson Shaw, played 61 and 54 snaps respectively at the other safety spot and at nickel. Sophomore Christian Pierce earned the first significant playing time in his collegiate career, logging 35 snaps.
"We practiced with each other and tried to mix and match who's out there at the same time, so it was kind of comfortable and felt just like practice," Branch said. "Got to see some guys plays, CP (Christian Pierce), we all comfortable with each other and kind of just got that next man up mentality.
"Coach (D'Anton) Lynn and coach (Doug) Belk do a great job of preaching like whoever in the game we got the same standard, so just go out there and play and we all just try to go out there and play with confidence."
A number of players stepped up, including Prophet Brown, who played his most significant snaps since the Trojans victory over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl last season.
"I see it all the time in practice," Branch said. "He went out there and showed everything that he can do. Like I said its next man up, we feel like we have the deepest secondary in the country, so we can put anybody in the game and someone like Prophet is just gonna step up what his name is called, and I feel like everybody's like that."
The Trojans have been ravaged by injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball this season. In addition to the secondary, USC had a number of players step up in their front seven. True freshman edge rusher Kameryn Fountain played 37 snaps, redshirt freshman edge rusher Sam Greene played 30 snaps and true freshman defensive lineman Jude Abasiri played 16 snaps, a career-high for all three players.
Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai came in the matchup ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns. The Trojans held him to 86 yards on 18 carries and zero touchdowns. In total, USC limited the Scarlet Knights to just 2.9 yards per carry.
Performances like the one on Friday are encouraging for the current state of the Trojans because it shows the depth of the roster and they are recruiting players under USC coach Lincoln Riley that are ready to contribute early, but also for the future because a number of young players are gaining valuable playing experience that can pay dividends in the coming years.
"Every team has their challenges, and we know what our challenges are," Riley said. "Again, our guys stepped up and had a winning performance defensively ... there are several guys that are going to grow up and learn a lot from this win and the way we played tonight. We're a no excuses program, we've got a no excuses mentality right now, like whatever is stacked up against us, like we really don't give a damn, like we're just going to keep going."
USC will travel to Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 2 to take on the Washington Huskies. It will be the 83rd meeting between the two programs but the first as members of the Big Ten conference. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
