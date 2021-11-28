LOOK: USC Football Players Surprising Reactions To Lincoln Riley News

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly leaving the Sooners for USC.
    Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is expected to be named USC's next head coach, according to multiple reports. This surprising news follows the Trojans' 35-31 loss to No. 13 ranked BYU on Saturday night.

    The Riley news has garnered plenty of reactions on social media, including some from current USC football players. Here are their reactions:

    Drake London, USC Wide Receiver

    Kyle Ford, USC Wide Receiver

    Liam Jimmons, USC Offensive Lineman

    Mo Hasan, USC Quarterback

    Jalen Mckenzie, USC Offensive Lineman

    This major news has caught all of college football by storm, considering Riley has a 55-10 record with the Sooners. He will be the first OU coach to leave and coach at a different program the following year since 1972.

