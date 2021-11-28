LOOK: USC Football Players Surprising Reactions To Lincoln Riley News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is expected to be named USC's next head coach, according to multiple reports. This surprising news follows the Trojans' 35-31 loss to No. 13 ranked BYU on Saturday night.

The Riley news has garnered plenty of reactions on social media, including some from current USC football players. Here are their reactions:

This major news has caught all of college football by storm, considering Riley has a 55-10 record with the Sooners. He will be the first OU coach to leave and coach at a different program the following year since 1972.

