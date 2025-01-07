USC Trojans Hosting Several Transfer Portal Targets: Kaedin Robinson, J'Onre Reed
The USC Trojans hosted a number of players in the transfer portal this past weekend that included quarterback Sam Huard, running back Waymond Jordan Jr. and offensive lineman DJ Wingfield, all of whom have since committed to the Trojans.
Former Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott, former Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass, former Washington defensive back Jordan Shaw and former San Jose State Emmett Brown and former UTSA defensive end Jimmori Robinson were also on campus.
USC is set to host several more transfer portal targets this week starting Tuesday, Jan. 7, including former Syracuse offensive lineman J’Onre Reed, former NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald, former App State receiver Kaedin Robinson and former South Dakota edge rusher Mi’Quise Grace. All four transfers play a position of immediate need for the Trojans.
Reed is taking advantage of the blanket waiver granted to former junior college players that gives them an extra season of eligibility. He has started all but one game each of the last two seasons for Syracuse at center. Reed would fill the void left by former All-Conference center Jonah Monheim. The Trojans are considered the favorite to land Reed over crosstown rival UCLA, where he is also taking a visit this week according to On3.
Fitzgerald is also taking advantage of the waiver that has given him at least one more season of eligibility. The Virginia native was the No. 1 junior college safety in the 2023 cycle when he signed with NC State. Fitzgerald registered 55 tackles, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and three interceptions, which earned him All-ACC honorable mention honors this past season.
USC safeties Akili Arnold and Bryson Shaw are out of eligibility and Zion Branch entered the transfer portal. Kamari Ramsey elected to forgo the NFL draft and return to school next season and Christian Pierce has played a limited number of defensive snaps the past two seasons. USC signed four-star Marquis Gallegos in the 2024 recruiting cycle and three safeties in the 2025 cycle, four-star Kendarius Reddick, three-star Stephen Miller and three-star Alex Graham.
The Trojans have struck out multiple times during the winter transfer portal cycle with receivers and Robinson will be the most recent to take an official visit. Robinson has reeled in 147 receptions for 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns over the past three seasons with App State.
USC is working to rebuild its receiver room with Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson all entering the portal, and Kyle Ford out of eligibility. The Trojans return star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who along with Ford helped lead USC to win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. Still, the Trojans have always featured a heavy receiver rotation under coach Lincoln Riley would still like to add more players with experience. Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle could be primed for a larger role in 2025. The other receivers on the roster are Jay Fair, Jaden Richardson and Josiah Zamora. They also signed three receivers in this most recent recruiting cycle.
As USC continues to bolster their defensive front, Grace will take his official visit. Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson has been busy in the portal, landing former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and Georgia defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett. USC is considered the favorite over Kentucky to land Grace.
