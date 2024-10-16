USC Trojans Injury Update: Defensive End Anthony Lucas Out for Season
USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas will be out for the rest of the season with what coach Lincoln Riley described as a "lower extremity injury." Lucas limped off the field against Minnesota in week 6 but returned to practice the following week. He played on Saturday against Penn State where he took a low hit on the Nittany Lions first offensive snap. Still, Lucas managed to play 38 snaps.
"We lost Anthony for the season," Riley said. "Anthony had a procedure done this morning on his leg so we won't have him anymore."
The loss of Lucas is a major blow to the Trojans defense, who was hitting his stride in his second season in the program. Lucas registered 16 total tackles, one pass deflection this season. He also leads the team with 12 pressures and six quarterback hits, but his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. Lucas' ability to set the edge and be disruptive on the defensive front so that other could make plays around him don't show up in the box score.
USC will turn to sophomore Braylan Shelby, redshirt sophomore Devan Thompkins and redshirt freshman Sam Greene to replace Lucas. Freshman Kameryn Fountain came out to practice in his given number indicating he is no longer on scout team.
Cornerback Jacobe Covington returned to practice on Tuesday after missing Saturdays contest against Penn State. Covington was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Trojans loss to Minnesota in week 6 while running down on punt. He was listed as “questionable” heading into Saturday after USC coach Lincoln Riley said he “progressed a little bit faster than maybe we would have thought after the game," but was seen just wearing his jersey prior to kickoff.
John Humphrey got the start in place of Covington. DeCarlos Nicholson and Prophet Brown also earned playing time in the rotation. The Trojans secondary room is one of the deepest position groups on the roster.
“We’ve got a number of bodies that certainly jump in there and handle it,” Riley said last week.
USC could get a major boost to its offense this week with tight end Lake McRee, who was also back on the practice field Tuesday. The redshirt junior is still working back from a knee injury he suffered in week four against Michigan. McRee practiced last week for the first time since the injury and was seen running routes on air but was ultimately held out on Saturday.
“Progressing well, ahead of schedule which is no shock considering him,” Riley said last week. “He’s kind of a pro when it comes to this stuff. Progressing much faster, I think we’ll have him back sooner rather later. Which is great news for us.”
Tight end production has been limited since McRee has been out of the lineup. Redshirt freshman Kade Eldridge and freshman Walker Lyons have reeled in just three receptions for 15 yards since McRee went down. Neither has recorded a catch in each of the Trojans last two games against Minnesota and Penn State. The return of McRee would bring an element to the Trojans offense they have been sorely missing in his absence.
Defensive lineman Gavin Meyer came out in full pads and appears to have no lingering injury from Saturday. He was carted off just before halftime, however, he did return to the field in the second half. The Trojans are thin in the interior with bodies and experience so having Meyer in the lineup with be vital for the defense moving forward.
USC will be back on the road Saturday, Oct. 19 when they make the cross-country trip to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FS1. Having a couple of key starters return to the lineup could be just what the Trojans need to get back on track at the halfway point of the season.
