USC Trojans Surprising Injury Update: Eric Gentry will Redshirt Due to Concussions
USC Trojans senior linebacker Eric Gentry announced on Tuesday, via his personal social media, that he will redshirt this season after suffering a series of concussions. Gentry played in four games and will preserve his final year of eligibility. The star linebacker addressed the USC fan base in his post.
"It breaks my heart that I share with you all my decision to redshirt for the remainder of the season due to a series of concussions in a short period of time," Gentry wrote. "This decision has not been easy, but after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and coaching staff, I know it's the right choice for my well-being and long-term healthy."
"I want to make it clear that this decision has absolutely nothing to do with my playing time or NIL opportunities. My love for this team, this program, and all of you is unwavering. I give it my all on the field thanks to Allah SWT, and I will continue to support my teammates and the Trojans in every way I can as I focus on getting back to full health. Thank you for all of your support, and I look forward to coming back stronger than ever inshallah."
Gentry last appeared in Trojans week five win against the Wisconsin Badgers, but was carted off late in the fourth quarter, effectively ending his season. The Philadelphia native had been exceptional this season in D'Anton Lynn's defense. Gentry tallied 30 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and two sacks.
The news comes on the same day coach Lincoln Riley announced defensive end Anthony Lucas will be out for the rest of the season because of a "lower extremity injury." The loss of Gentry and Lucas is a major blow to the Trojans defense. USC will rely on a ton of young players for depth at edge rusher and linebacker moving forward, including freshman Desman Stephens II and Kameryn Fountain.
