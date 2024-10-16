All Trojans

USC Trojans Surprising Injury Update: Eric Gentry will Redshirt Due to Concussions

Kendell Hollowell

USC Trojans senior linebacker Eric Gentry announced on Tuesday, via his personal social media, that he will redshirt this season after suffering a series of concussions. Gentry played in four games and will preserve his final year of eligibility. The star linebacker addressed the USC fan base in his post.

"It breaks my heart that I share with you all my decision to redshirt for the remainder of the season due to a series of concussions in a short period of time," Gentry wrote. "This decision has not been easy, but after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and coaching staff, I know it's the right choice for my well-being and long-term healthy."

"I want to make it clear that this decision has absolutely nothing to do with my playing time or NIL opportunities. My love for this team, this program, and all of you is unwavering. I give it my all on the field thanks to Allah SWT, and I will continue to support my teammates and the Trojans in every way I can as I focus on getting back to full health. Thank you for all of your support, and I look forward to coming back stronger than ever inshallah."

Eric Gentry
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gentry last appeared in Trojans week five win against the Wisconsin Badgers, but was carted off late in the fourth quarter, effectively ending his season. The Philadelphia native had been exceptional this season in D'Anton Lynn's defense. Gentry tallied 30 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and two sacks.

The news comes on the same day coach Lincoln Riley announced defensive end Anthony Lucas will be out for the rest of the season because of a "lower extremity injury." The loss of Gentry and Lucas is a major blow to the Trojans defense. USC will rely on a ton of young players for depth at edge rusher and linebacker moving forward, including freshman Desman Stephens II and Kameryn Fountain.

Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

