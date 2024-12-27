USC Trojans, Texas A&M Injury Update Before Las Vegas Bowl: Mason Cobb, Woody Marks
The USC Trojans will matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl. USC has seen 19 players enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 9. In addition to losing players to the portal, the Trojans have a few players that declared for the 2025 NFL Draft that have opted out of the bowl game.
So who’s available for the Trojans for Fridays contest?
Running back Woody Marks is headed off to the NFL after a spectacular season in his lone year with USC. Quinten Joyner is transferring to Texas Tech, which means it will be a heavy dose of freshman Bryan Jackson and redshirt freshman A’Marion Peterson. Jackson has rushed for 122 yards this season, while Peterson has rushed for 22 yards and one touchdown.
On the offensive line, Kilian O’Connor will step in for Jonah Monheim, who is headed to the NFL at center. And Tobias Raymond will replace Mason Murphy, who transferred to Auburn at right tackle. O’Connor and Raymond will be making their first career starts.
“Yes, center Kilian O’Connor will start,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “A lot of confidence in him, pretty certain he was going to start the Notre Dame game and then Jonah was able to play right there at the end, just kind of gutted it out for us. Yeah, a lot of confidence in him, he’s had a lot of reps us, he’s a really good tough player. He knows our offensive inside and out, it’s been pretty seamless up to this point in terms of practicing and obviously commanding the offensive line from that position.
“We’ll play Tobias at right tackle. He’s been one of our most consistent backups throughout the year. A guy that has been able to play multiple spots and has really made himself a very valuable member in the offensive line. Those guys have had so many reps now together and having this lead up time has helped. We’ve been able to operate and it still feels like it did before the other guys were gone,” Riley said.
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
Cornerback Jaylin Smith is also off to the NFL, so it will be DeCarlos Nicholson and John Humphrey working opposite of Jacobe Covington. Nicholson has appeared in all 12 games, including three starts, while Humphrey has appeared in 11 games, including two starts.
Linebacker Mason Cobb announced Thursday night that he would declaring for the draft but will play in the bowl game.
“Thank you for all of the coaches who believed in me from little league to now that allowed me to continue living my childhood dream! Thank you for to everyone who laid a hand in my life, without you guys none of this would be possible,” Cobb wrote.
“To all my teammates from Oklahoma State and to ones I’ve created the last two years, you guys have become family, I’m blessed to be surrounded by great men!”
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks
MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin