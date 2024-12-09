USC Trojans Tight End Kade Eldridge Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is heating up now that the 2024 college football regular season is over. The USC Trojans have already lost a couple of players to the portal since the season ended. USC tight end Kade Eldridge announced on Sunday, Dec. 8, that he plans to enter the Transfer Portal.
Eldridge took to social media to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal, saying goodbye to the USC football program.
“With sincere gratitude for all of the experiences and memories, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining,” Eldridge said.
With the departure of Eldridge, at least eight members of the USC roster will be in the transfer portal when it opens on Monday.
Eldridge has spent two seasons with the Trojans, appearing in just one game in 2023 as a redshirt freshman. He earned the opportunity to compete for playing time in 2024 and made it into the tight end rotation. With tight end Lake McRee suffering an injury early in the season, Eldridge's playing time increased, but he did not have a substantial number of targets. Eldridge ended the regular season with three receptions for 19 yards.
The tight end began his statement by thanking everyone at the USC program, including every coach that had an impact on his time with the Trojans.
“First and foremost, I want to give all the glory to God for the incredible opportunity to play the sport I love,” Eldridge said. “I am also deeply grateful to the Trojan family, and especially to Coach Hanson, Coach Wylie, Coach Withrow, and Coach Riley. Over the last two years, not only have I grown as a football player, but I’ve also evolved as a person, and that is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Eldridge still has three years left of eligibility. Though the tight end did not have many receptions, he played 228 snaps for the Trojans in 2024.
“While this decision comes with mixed emotions, I am excited for the new chapter ahead, where I can continue to develop both on and off the field,” Eldridge said. “I’m looking forward to the next steps in my journey and to the opportunities that awaits. Thank you again to everyone who has supported me along the way - It means more than words can express.”
Eldridge committed to the USC Trojans with the class of 2023 as a three-star tight end. Eldridge was the No. 30 tight end in the nation as a recruit. Given his lack of targets, Eldridge will look to play elsewhere in 2025. With three more years of eligibility, Eldridge will look to go somewhere he could earn more targets and playing time.
Eldridge is not the first Trojan to enter the transfer portal this season. The most notable loss is quarterback Miller Moss, who entered the portal on Dec. 3. Defensive lineman Sam Greene and offensive lineman Gino Quinones have also entered the portal.
The USC Trojans ended the regular season with a 6-6 record. It was not the season that was expected, but the Trojans did earn a bowl game. USC will be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT.
