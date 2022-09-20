USC Trojans lead all of college football in turnover margin

In a remarkable turnaround from a year ago, the USC Trojans are not beating themselves.

Through three games USC has not turned the ball over once, while forcing 10 turnovers - a margin that currently leads the country. The turnover margin is a huge reason the Trojans are 3-0.

And it all starts with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams.

Williams, who is clearly a Heisman Trophy contender, is taking what the defense gives him. Fresno State made a concerted effort to take away the deep ball and Williams did not force it downfield. He took the underneath patterns and used his legs to pick apart the Bulldogs.

“I try not to use my legs, but that is an ability that I have," Williams said after the game. "I want to stand back; I want to deliver. I want to be, as we always say, the best mailman, best delivery man back there in the world. And I just had opportunities that opened up, and the defense was giving it to me, and I just took what they were giving me."

Through three games Williams is completing 74.4% of his passes for 874 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, USC's defense is doing a remarkable job making big plays. The Trojans have snagged seven interceptions - including three pick-sixes in their season-opening win over Rice. They have given Williams and the USC offense short fields several times.

Winning the turnover battle will be significant every week, especially this week against Oregon State who is also among the nation's leaders in turnover margin. Last season Kedon Slovis threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 45-27 loss to the Beavers.

This is a much different USC team, and Saturday's game at Oregon State will be another test to see how far the Trojans have come.