USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management In Las Vegas Bowl
The USC Trojans are facing the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Trojans ended the 2024 regular season with a 6-6 record, while the Aggies ended 8-4. The game entered halftime with a 7-7 tie.
While the game has remained close, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made questionable clock management decisions to close out the first half. The Trojans had possession of the ball with two minutes to go and all three-time outs. With a roughing the punter penalty on a hit to Eddie Czaplicki, the Trojans earned an automatic first down.
The penalty put the Trojans in field goal range with all three time outs. It was the perfect opportunity to push for a touchdown with plenty of time on the clock. Though it was set up this way, there was no urgency by the Trojans' offense. USC ran the ball with running back Bryan Jackson, letting the clock run down and not using any time outs.
Riley used his first time out with 30 seconds remaining in the half ahead of a third and short play. The Trojans were just short of the first down marker, having to kick a field goal. Riley used his second time out with 18 seconds to go ahead of the kick. USC kicker Michael Lantz ended up missing the 39-yard field goal attempt.
Instead of pushing down the field aggressively, Riley chose to play it safe. It ultimately ended with the Trojans not taking advantage of their field position following the penalty. The Trojans and Texas A&M entered halftime with a tied score of 7-7.
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
USC’s offense has struggled to get downfield. The lone USC touchdown comes from a big reception by wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. It was a big 30-yard pass by quarterback Jayden Maiava, just what the Trojans needed to stay in the game. Jackson has been doing well stepping up in place of running backs Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner. Jackson had 43 rushing yards against the Aggies in the first half.
USC is in this game mainly thanks to their defense. USC safety Kamari Ramsey caught an interception in the first quarter, and in the second quarter, Akili Arnold came out with a crucial red zone interception. The Trojans offense scored a touchdown in the first half, but there has to be better clock management.
USC lost 19 players in the portal, is missing key positions due to players opting out, and the Trojans are already dealing with injuries in this game. On the roughing the punter penalty, USC punter Eddie Czaplicki was down on the field. Despite walking off under his own power, he was seen holding his knee. It is still unknown if Czaplicki will return to the game. The Trojans also lost offensive tackle Elijah Paige in the first quarter. Paige was carted to the locker room with what appeared to be a left ankle injury.
Texas A&M received the ball in the second half and scored a touchdown in under four minutes. With the second half underway, Riley and the Trojans will need to be more aggressive on the offense in order to beat Mike Elko and the Aggies.
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks
MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin