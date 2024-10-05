USC Trojans Linebacker Eric Gentry Injury Update: Unlikely to Play against Minnesota
The No. 11 USC Trojans will face the unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Oct. 5 without starting linebacker Eric Gentry after he was be ruled out for the game. This is a tough loss for the Trojans, losing their leading tackler.
In week five against the Wisconsin Badgers, Gentry left the game early. He was first helped off of the field, and then he was seen carted into the locker room. USC coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that Gentry would be questionable throughout the week. CBS Sports reported on Oct. 4 that Gentry will likely be ruled out.
The Trojans will still be favorited to win without Gentry, but the USC defense will miss their leading tackler. He has 30 combined tackles, 22 solo, and he also has two sacks. As for turnovers, he has forced one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Gentry is also a leader on the USC defense. The Trojans are a team that has had major second half turn-arounds, and Gentry's presence in the middle of the field is a major reason why. Without their top linebacker, the USC Trojans must step up early against Minnesota. For a team that struggles in the first half, the entire defense will need to step up in his absence.
Coach Lincoln Riley remained quiet in his updates regarding Gentry and Trojans safety Akili Arnold throughout the week. "It's ongoing with these guys," Coach Riley said.
Though being asked for updates, Coach Riley planned to wait for the injury report to be released before declaring anything official with Gentry. When asked how much his absence would affect the defense, Coach Riley shared his thoughts.
“I’d still venture to say, you know, 80 to 90 percent of what we’re going to do, we're probably going to do whether he’s there or not,” Riley said.
Gentry being out will not change the gameplan on Saturday. While it is a tough blow, the Trojans defense has prepared to play without the linebacker all week. It is up to the rest of the USC defense to step up in week six.
While Gentry did leave the game in the fourth quarter, the Trojans still kept Wisconsin scoreless in the final 15 minutes. Minnesota will be a tougher matchup for the Trojans defense, but their consistent fight should keep them as a challenging competitor.
The senior linebacker is a key contributor and will hopefully be back soon for the Trojans. The No.11 Trojans will play the Gophers in Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
