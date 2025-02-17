USC Trojans Making Strong Push For 4-Star Recruit Nassir McCoy
The USC Trojans have made defensive back a priority in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with four of their nine commitments playing in the secondary. USC is in the mix for several others in Southern California, but the Trojans also making a strong push for four-star Buford (GA) safety Nassir McCoy.
McCoy is the No. 20 safety and No. 228 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. He is ranked as a safety, but the versatile recruit can also play cornerback.
Several members of the USC coaching staff, including Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk stopped by Buford (GA) High School at the end of January as they ventured around the Peach State.
Auburn and Georgia have been considered the favorites to land the talented defensive back. McCoy has developed a strong relationship with former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback Cam Newton, having played on his 7-on-7 team. However, McCoy plans on making a trip to campus in April for spring practice, and the Trojans are in line to get an official visit in the summer.
"Great interest in USC,” McCoy told 247Sports. “USC is a great school. Coach Belk, coach Lincoln, coach Lynn. You know, great people," he said. "That was a great visit for me. We talked for at least an hour and 30 minutes just about who I am, who I want to be, who I want to grow up to be and stuff like that. How I could fit into their defense, how I could be a different player for them, and stuff."
MORE: Aaron Rodgers To Sign With Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders After New York Jets?
MORE: Lincoln Riley Provides Candid Answer On USC Trojans 'Championship' Future
MORE: Bill Belichick, North Carolina Pushing For USC Trojans Recruiting Target Joseph Peko
Belk, a Georgia native has been McCoy’s primary recruiter during the process and has made an impression on him.
"He's great, amazing," McCoy told 247Sports. "He communicates with my mom day in and day out. Every plan that comes to me comes to her too. So, everything that he does as a coach and a recruiter is just so amazing. He knows how to find the players that he wants."
Similar to Newton, McCoy has another strong relationship with another member of Auburn’s 2010 national championship team, USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. The Trojans hired Reed last month, someone McCoy has known for years.
"Great coach. I mean, he's a coach that you can connect with easily because he's young, right?" McCoy said to 247Sports. "He's young. You can connect with him easy. He played the game. He knows the game and everything he does is just perfect and authentic. You want to be coached by somebody like that."
USC have worked to establish their recruiting footprint in the state of Georgia. They already have one commitment from Gainesville four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, and they signed four players from Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
The Trojans currently have the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to the On3 Industry Rankings.