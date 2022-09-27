USC Trojans open as 26-point favorites vs. Arizona State (college football odds)

USC returns home on Saturday night for an ESPN game against the Sun Devils

Coming off a last-minute 17-14 victory over Oregon State, where USC's offense struggled for the first time this season, it would have been safe to assume the oddsmakers might be more cautious with the Trojans going forward.

Think again.

The Trojans opened as 26-point favorites for their home game against Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. That's the biggest point spread in the Pac-12 this weekend, by a wide margin.

The 26-point line probably says as much about the struggling Sun Devils as it does the 4-0 Trojans.

Arizona State parted ways with head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18, and have lost three straight games - including a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan that led to Edwards' departure.

The No. 6 Trojans (4-0, 2-0) will be looking to get back on track offensively after their explosive passing game was held in check by a physical, fast and experienced Oregon State defense. Caleb Williams completed just 44-percent of his passes for 180 yards against the Beavers.

With an over-under of 61 and a point-spread of 26, the oddsmakers are predicting a score in the range of USC 43, Arizona State 17. That would be a great result for Riley's offense.

Here's a look at the betting odds for USC vs. Arizona State:

No. 6 USC at Oregon State

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Records: USC (4-0, 2-0), Arizona State (1-3, 0-1)

Series history: USC leads 24-14

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -26; Over/under 61