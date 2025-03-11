USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have momentum on the recruiting trail, and it does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Most recently, the Trojans have been predicted to land four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux by On3's Chad Simmons.
According to On3's updated rankings, Redeaux is the No. 18 running back recruit in the class of 2026, and he is the No. 143 overall prospect regardless of position.
Redeaux has been on campus a number of times, including a recent trip to Los Angeles for the Trojans' Junior Day event. Held in early February, USC hosted a number of top recruits in the first big recruiting weekend since the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden.
According to Simmons, the Trojans once trailed the UCLA Bruins in Redeaux's recruitment, but USC seems to have taken the lead.
"He really likes what Lincoln Riley is doing with the staff. And he is close to running backs coach Anthony Jones. The offensive scheme appeals to him, and maybe more than anything, he likes the rest of the class that USC is putting together," reported Simmons.
USC's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 1 by both On3 and 247Sports. The Trojans have commitments from a number of top-100 recruits, including five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, four-star defensive back RJ Sermons, four-star defensive back Brandon Lockhart, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga.
The Trojans already have a running back committed in four-star Shahn Alston, but USC running backs coach Anthony Jones has continued to recruit Redeaux as a top priority. As a result, it appears as though the Trojans might be able to sign both Redeaux and Alston.
The majority of the Trojans’ commits play their high school football in California, a point of emphasis for USC’s coaching staff. According to Bowden, the 2026 recruiting class in California has the most talent in recent memory.
"I think the ‘26 class is the best class California has had in two decades,” Bowden said.
Currently, USC has eight commits from California recruits: Sermons, Lockhart, Katoanga, three-star athlete Joshua Holland, three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker, three-star athlete Madden Riordan, three-star EDGE Andrew Williams, and three-star offensive lineman John Fifita. The Trojans are looking to add more of the state's top prospects, including five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin.
“Back when national championships were won here, when Rose Bowls were won here, you look at Pete Carroll’s classes - '02, '03, '04 - over 80 percent of recruiting classes were from the state of California. History repeats itself. It always does, and if you look into fine details of how programs are built and how the place is built and when success has happened, that was a key part of USC being at the top. My plan and my vision is to bring that back and to take care of this state," said Bowden.
Additionally, the Trojans are looking to flip five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui away from the Oregon Ducks.