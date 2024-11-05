Who Is USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava? Redshirt Sophomore, UNLV Transfer
The USC Trojans may be on a bye week, but that does not make it anymore calm. The Trojans will be making a change at quarterback against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Reports surfaced on Tuesday that USC transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava will get the start and Miller Moss will be benched
As a redshirt sophomore, Maiava transferred to USC from UNLV in the spring of 2024. He has played some cleanup snaps in the fourth quarter this season, but his first start will be against Nebraska on Nov. 16. He appeared in games against Utah State, Wisconsin, and Rutgers. In his limited time, Maiava has completed eight passes for 66 yards.
Maiava was recruited by the UNLV Rebels. He came in as a three-star quarterback in the class of 2022. Maiava is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, and was the No. 64 quarterback in the nation according to 247Sports.
In 2023, Maiava did get playing time while at UNLV. In week four, Maiava took over as quarterback for Doug Brumfield after an injury. In the one season he played, Maiava completed 224 passes for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 73 carries for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
The Trojans offensive line has been an issue. Maiava being more mobile could play a factor in the quarterback switch. Though he has not played much this season, the young quarterback does have experience. UNLV won nine games in 2023, losing to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
When Maiava entered the transfer portal, there was speculation that he would join the Georgia Bulldogs, until he flipped his decision to play for the USC Trojans. Maiava transferred with three years of eligibility left.
The Trojans did have a quarterback competition over the summer. While USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley went with Moss to start the season, Riley spoke highly of Maiava's progress.
"It was a close competition," Riley said back in August. "Jayden improved drastically. I think we all expected there would be some improvement. It was a major, major jump for him, and I'm really proud of how he handled the competition. He was right there neck and neck with Miller the entire time, which was a big move from the spring."
Throughout the season, Riley stood by Moss as their quarterback. Even after the recent loss against the Washington Huskies, Riley would not discuss a change. Now the Trojans will be making the quarterback switch, giving Maiava two weeks to prepare for Nebraska.
The USC Trojans are 4-5, having a disappointing season. With three games left on the schedule, the Trojans need a spark to improve the year and become bowl eligible. The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kick off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 1:00 p.m. PT.
