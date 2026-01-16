USC Trojans Make Early Strides For 2027 Recruits

The USC Trojans have welcomed a majority of the 2026 recruiting class to South Central and now have hit the ground running with the 2027 recruiting class.

The addition of general manager Chad Bowden to the USC staff was vital for the 2026 freshman class, totaling 35 incoming freshman and 18 from the Southern California. With the 2027 recruiting class, the Trojans have become early destinations for some of California's top recruits.

California Recruits Drawn To USC Early

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

California has consistently produced some of college football’s most talented players, and the 2027 class is packed with elite prospects preparing to make one of the biggest decisions of their careers.

USC is on the list of multiple 2027 recruits, including safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, defensive linemen Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie, cornerbacks Duvay Williams and Juju Johnson, wide receiver Quentin Hale and tight end Rahzario Edwards, per Rivals.

Cornerback recruit Aaryn Washington recently announced his commitment to the Trojans.

Defensive Stars Keep USC High On Their List

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple defensive stars in the class have USC listed among their top schools. Especially with the California pipeline, the Trojans have emerged as a potential permanent destination.

Fa'alave-Johnson is an elite defensive back on USC's radar, while Fakatou and Currie are three talented linemen who could suit USC's trenches well, given their size and top-5 ranking in the defensive linemen class. Fa'alave-Johnson stands tall as the No. 1 safety in his class and in the state of California, and is listed as a five-star prospect.

Currie is the No. 3 defensive linemen in his class and has USC as his frontrunner, with other schools like Ole Miss, Oregon and Ohio State still in consideration per Rivals. Fakatou reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027, and comes in as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 player in both his position class and California.

Johnson and Williams are also two highly-regarded cornerbacks keeping USC in their top schools. Williams has made a strong impression among the cornerback class, and is currently listed as No. 4 cornerback in his class, and was invited to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl. Johnson is a four-star prospect from Long Beach, who is currently trending to head to Oklahoma, but still has USC and Nebraska as other top programs in the mix, per Rivals.

Washington, who announced his commitment to USC on Saturday, Jan. 10, is the No. 9 cornerback in his class, and so far is the only committed player in the 2027 class.

USC In The Mix For 2027 Receivers

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans stood out as one of the most explosive offenses in the Big Ten last season, with the help of quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon. Now, USC is still in the mix for Hale and Edwards, per Rivals.

Hale is a four-star wide receiver from Corona, California, as well as the No. 7 player in the wide receiver class and the California class. Among Hale's top programs, USC is currently a frontrunner, with Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska all still in consideration.

The No. 4 tight end in his class, Edwards has a long list that does not feature USC at the top. Instead, Edwards is keeping his eyes on Ole Miss, with Alabama, Oregon and the Trojans still among his top schools, per Rivals. A strong tight end like Edwards could make an immediate impact next to tight end Mark Bowman, and give coach Lincoln Riley's offense a young edge.

