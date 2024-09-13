All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting: 5-Star Target Makes Heartbreaking Social Media Announcement

One of the Trojan's primary targets explained why he won't be able to take campus visits in the foreseeable future.

Randall Sweet

2026 defensive lineman James Carrington
2026 defensive lineman James Carrington / James Carrington via Instagram
On Friday, Sept. 13, elite 4-star defensive lineman and USC Trojans recruit James Carrington made a heartbreaking announcement on social media.

"If I don’t make it to a game or a campus visit it’s not because I don’t want (to)," Carrington wrote. "SORRY we just can’t afford any plane tickets right now-hotel room. We trying to keep the lights on, and food in the refrigerator, etc. Thanks for understanding."

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds, Carrington is rated the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

Lincoln Riley and USC originally extended a scholarship offer to Carrington in Oct. 2023, and the coveted prospect visited campus for the Trojans' spring game in April.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans fans watch the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Carrington began his high school career at St. Frances Academy (MD) before playing at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) as a sophomore. Carrington racked up 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two forced fumbles with the Eagles before moving to Bishop Gorman (NV) for his junior season.

While unofficial visits to campus are at the expense of each individual high school prospect and their family, schools typically cover the costs of travel, lodging and any other expenses for recruits and their families on an official visit.

A 2023 NCAA rule change allowed prospects to take as many official visits as they are able, when previously only five were permitted. Recruits can only take one official visit to each school, however, unless there is a head coaching change.

Randall Sweet

RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet is a Staff Writer for Sports Illustrated covering the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Since graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Randall has covered professional, collegiate and high school sports across the country as a credentialed media member. While in college, Randall wrote for the OU Daily and logged bylines in The Norman Transcript in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Randall served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at Sports Illustrated.

