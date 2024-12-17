USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks Declares For NFL Draft: 'Childhood Dream'
USC Trojans star running back Woody Marks has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Marks has been a major bright spot on the 2024 Trojans football team with consistent play and star power.
"The outpouring of love and support I've received from the Trojan family and bulldog family has been nothing but memorable throughout these years of my collegiate career," Marks wrote. " Without the help of my teammates, coaches and family, I wouldn't be where I am today. I will always cherish the times and memories I have formed with many of my teammates. I am very proud that we were able to accomplish so much together. My journey to fulfill my childhood dreams continue as Ideclare for the 2025 NFL Draft."
Marks is an All-Big Ten Second Team selection. He finished this season with 1,133 rushing yards on 198 attempts (5.7 avg.) with nine touchdowns. He sits at 24th among USC's all-time single-season rushing leaders with 1,133 yards this season. He surpasses Anthony Davis who had 1,112 rushing yards in the 1973 season.
Marks is USC's first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones II rushed for 1,550 yards in 2017.
Marks is a receiving threat too. He tied with receiver Zachariah Branch for USC's 2024 receiving leader with 47 catches for 321 yards (6.83 avg.). He is the first Trojan running back with 40+ catches in a single season since Javorius Allen recorded 41 in 2014.
From Atlanta, Georgia, Marks was a highly touted four-star recruit who played for Mississippi State for four seasons, Marks setting the program record for career receptions with 214 while totaling 1,883 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. Marks played for legendary coach Mike Leach.
“He was a great coach, great offensive mind, he could come up with anything like right off the head,” Marks told USC Trojans on SI. “He basically knows what the defense is gonna run, he knows how to beat any defense with any play he makes. He’s a great coach to be around. He’s funny and just loves football.”
Leach helped revolutionize football at every level with his Air Raid offense but he also had an infectious and one-of-a-kind personality.
“We always went to the movies on Fridays when we traveled,” Marks said. “He would always be the first one in line to get a concession and he told me to put cheese on my hot dog, I never ate it like that but it was actually good.”
Marks finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten among all positions (and No. 11 in the Power 4) with 37 explosive runs throughout the season per PFF. Marks averaged 121.17 all-purpose yards per game, which rank fourth in the Big Ten and 18th in the nation. His 1,133 rushing yards are fourth in the Big Ten and 24th in the nation, and his rushing yards per game (94.4) rank No. 4 in the Big Ten and 25th in the nation.
Marks is projected to be a third day NFL Draft selection.
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs