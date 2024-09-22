USC Trojans Suffer Numerous Missed Penalty Calls in Michigan Loss
The No. 11 USC Trojans faced their first loss of the season to the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines. In the 27-14 loss, the officiating of the game is being questioned after multiple missed calls were highlighted by the CBS broadcast. While at the end of the day, the Trojans still lost the game, in a close matchup, the officiating could have changed the outcome.
The reason for the dismay is that the officiating came off as one-sided. The USC Trojans did commit penalties too, but there were many times that a missed call would have favored the Trojans. The instances began early in the game and continued throughout.
As the Wolverines’ offense took the field for a fourth down play, the play clock ran out before the snap, yet the game continued with no call. Given the down, if the penalty was called, it would have likely changed the results. Delay of game penalties are occasionally questionable, but it was clear the Big Ten officiating crew failed.
There were three missed calls for face masks against Trojans quarterback Miller Moss. Moss was under pressure frequently throughout the game by Michigan’s defense, but USC should have gotten a few 15-yard penalties on a couple of plays.
Although the missed calls hurt the Trojans’ chances of winning, the real issue are the injuries. It was a rough game for the Trojans players overall. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was hospitalized following an injury after an uncalled blindside block. Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane appeared to be injured on an illegal horse collar tackle that was not called.
In a close, physical game, the clear penalties need to be called sooner to prevent injuries to both teams.
Following the game, coach Lincoln Riley commented on the missed call against the Kyron Hudson pass. Riley said he thought the play should be reviewed before the first quarter ended, and the officials told Riley that it was.
Whether it was issues spotting the ball or missing calls, this was not the best game for the Big Ten officiating crew overall in its first conference game of the season. There were just three penalities called against Michigan compared to six against USC.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Can USC Steal 4-Star Quarterback From Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: TV, Injury Update, Preview
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Advice To Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Defends USC Quarterback Miller Moss