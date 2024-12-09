USC Trojans Transfer Portal Tracker: Receiver Duce Robinson Enters Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Saturday, Dec. 28. Up to 10 USC Trojans have announced their intention to enter the portal, including expected starters like running back Quinten Joyner and wide receiver Kyron Hudson.
This article will be updated throughout the process.
UPDATES - Leaving
WR - Duce Robinson
USC sophomore receiver Duce Robinson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, Dec. 10. He is the second receiver to enter the portal, joining redshirt junior Kyron Hudson. The former five-star recruit appeared in 22 games in his career, hauling in 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024, he ranked first on the team in yards per catch (17.2) and second in touchdowns (5).
The loss of Robinson is a massive blow for the Trojans offense. The 6-foot-6 pass catcher was a big play threat and reliable red zone target. He created several mismatches because of his combination great combination of size and speed and his ability to line up in multiple spots made him incredibly valuable for Riley's offense.
Robinson was rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, the No. 1 tight end and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
OL Mason Murphy
USC offensive tackle Mason Murphy has entered the portal. He will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
The local product provided valuable versatility for the Trojans up front, as Murphy started 22 games at right guard, left tackle and right guard over the past three seasons for Lincoln Riley.
RB Quinten Joyner
In somewhat of a surprise, USC running back Quinten Joyner announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Trojans will now be looking to replace multiple running backs as Woody Marks is expected to test the NFL Draft.
Joyner led the Big Ten with a rushing average of 7.6 yards per carry during the 2024 season, but he was stuck behind Marks who received the bulk of the carries. Joyner scored three touchdowns on 63 rushing attempts and 478 rushing yards.
QB Miller Moss
Redshirt junior quarterback Miller Moss announced he would be entering the portal on Dec. 2. Moss started 10 games in his career, including the first 9 of this season. The former four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle completed 299 of 454 passes for 3,469 yards with 27 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions over the past four seasons.
Moss has visits scheduled for this week with the Missouri Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
DT Bear Alexander
Junior defensive tackle Bear Alexander officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alexander transferred to USC in 2023 where he appeared in 13 games, including 12 starts. However, Alexander saw a decreased role in 2024 and decided to redshirt three games into the season to preserve a year of eligibility. He will have two remaining.
WR Kyron Hudson
Redshirt junior receiver Kyron Hudson announced his intentions to enter the portal on Dec. 5. Hudson was the first surprise to enter the portal after hauling in new career-highs in receptions (38) and receiving yards (462). He also caught three touchdowns. Hudson made several highlight reel catches and played a crucial role in the Trojans win over LSU in the season opener.
The Southern California native played in played 40 games across four seasons. Hudson will have one season of eligibility remaining.
DE Sam Greene
Redshirt freshman defensive end Sam Greene was the first defensive player to hit the portal. The Maryland native appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons. Greene appeared in all 12 games this season and started the final three. He finished the season with 15 tackles and one sack. Greene will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
OL Amos Talaele
Redshirt freshman Amos Talaele appeared in seven games, including one start against Wisconsin in 2024. The loss of Talaele is a major blow to the depth of the Trojans offensive line. The Santa Clara native was expected to compete for a starting guard position in 2025. Talaele will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
TE Kade Eldridge
Redshirt freshman tight end Kade Eldridge announced his intention to enter the portal late Sunday night. Lyons appeared in all 12 games, including one start. The Washington native caught three passes for 19 yards in 2024.
According to Pro Football Focus, Eldridge played at least 30 in five of the Trojans first six games, but he was overtaken by Walker Lyons on the depth chart and didn’t see more than 12 snaps on offense in the final six games of the season. Eldridge will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
QB Jake Jensen
The loss of redshirt junior Jake Jensen leaves the USC quarterback room very thin. Jayden Maiava is the only scholarship quarterback left for the Trojans bowl game. Jensen served as the team's third-string quarterback each of the last two seasons and appeared in two games.
K Denis Lynch
The Trojans left-footed kicker started every game in 2022 and 2023, where he went 25 of 36 on field goals but lost his job to Georgia Southern transfer Michael Lantz in 2024. The redshirt junior will have one season of eligibility remaining.
OL Gino Quinones
Offensive guard Gino Quinones signed with the Trojans in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He appeared in 24 games, including two starts over the past six seasons. Quinones is pursuing another year of eligibility.
