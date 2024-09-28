FINAL: USC Trojans Storm Back to Beat Wisconsin Badgers, Score 28 Unanswered Points
The No. 13 USC Trojans beat the unranked Wisconsin Badgers 38-21 in week five of the college football season on Sept. 28. Following a heartbreaking loss to No. 12 Michigan, USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team picked up their first win over a Big Ten opponent.
The Trojans scored 28 unanswered points in the second half, as the USC defense did not allow a point in the third or fourth quarters. The Trojans improve to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play.
For the first time in its illustrious history, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted a Big Ten conference game after USC traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan in week four.
Entering the matchup with Wisconsin, the Trojans listed safety Akili Arnold as Questionable, and wide receiver Makai Lemon as Out. In addition, tight end Lake McRee will not be available for quarterback Miller Moss after suffering a knee injury against Michigan.
The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, so backup quarterback Braedyn Locke will be making his first start of his career.
In the week before the game, USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced his decision to use his redshirt after four games for the 2024 season. Alexander intends to enter the transfer portal after the season.
The Trojans and Badgers will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT. This article will be updated live throughout the game. See below for the most recent score and injury news.
FOURTH QUARTER
FINAL: USC wins 38-21.
2:00 - The USC offense will look to run out the clock after the two-minute warning, leading 38-21.
3:00 - After a 74-yard kickoff return by Wisconsin wide receiver Vinny Anthony II, the USC defense held the Badgers offense, forcing a turnover on downs.
5:04 - PICK-SIX TOUCHDOWN: USC linebacker Mason Cobb intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke's pass after the ball was deflected off of two players. Cobb returned the ball 55 yards for a touchdown, and the Trojans lead 38-21.
5:43 - Moss returned to the field on the next possession, but the USC offense could not get a first down and chew more clock. Wisconsin will take over with a little under six minutes to go.
7:19 - The USC defense comes up with another stop, forcing a Wisconsin punt. Zachariah Branch returned the punt for no gain, giving the USC offense the ball at the 15-yard line.
INJURY: After the touchdown, Moss entered the medical tent with a potential head injury.
8:22 - TOUCHDOWN: USC's Miller Moss rushes for an seven-yard touchdown on the quarterback keeper on fourth down. The score was reviewed and confirmed by the officials. USC extends their lead to 31-21 after the six-minute touchdown drive.
15:00 - Wisconsin started the final quarter with a punt to the Trojans offense. USC takes over on their own 23-yard line.
THIRD QUARTER
0:00 - The USC defense comes up with another stop on third down before the end of the third quarter. The Trojans offense scored 14 unanswered points in the quarter, and they enter the final quarter with a 24-21 lead.
1:28 - TOUCHDOWN: USC takes a 24-21 lead on Moss's third touchdown pass of the day. Moss finds wide receiver Duce Robinson in the end zone for an eight yard score.
5:52 - The Wisconsin offense attempted a fourth down and short on the USC 33-yard line, and the Trojans defense stuffed running back Tawee Walker short of the line to gain. USC's offense will take over in their own territory.
9:18 - TOUCHDOWN Trojans: Moss finds wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for his second touchdown of the day. Lane caught three total passes on the scoring drive. Wisconsin still leads 21-17.
12:51 - Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry FUMBLES the punt from USC, giving the ball right back to the Trojans offense at the 30-yard line in Wisconsin territory.
13:20 - The USC defense forces a three and out, returning the ball to Trojans quarterback Miller Moss and the offense.
14:34 - Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey exited the game with an apparent injury.
15:00 - USC kicked off to Wisconsin. After a touchback, the Badgers will take over at the 25-yard line.
SECOND QUARTER
0:00 - HALFTIME: Wisconsin leads USC 21-10 at the end of the first half. Moss and the Trojans offense were unable to score after receiving the ball with a minute remaining in the half.
1:16 - Wisconsin TIMEOUT: After a failed third down, the Badgers call a timeout before punting to Trojans returner Zachariah Branch.
1:18 - USC TIMEOUT: Riley calls the Trojans' second timeout to stop the clock as Wisconsin's offense is driving, possessing the ball on the USC 44-yard line.
2:00 - Two-minute warning. The Wisconsin offense will face a second down and six yards after the break.
3:30 - Miller Moss FUMBLES after being sacked by the Wisconsin defense. The Trojan offense drove all the way to the Wisconsin 22-yard line before the turnover. Wisconsin's offense takes over with a 21-10 lead.
6:29 - TOUCHDOWN: Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker finds the end zone for the second time, extending the Badgers lead to 21-10. The Wisconsin offense drove 75 yards in seven plays against the USC defense.
9:42 - FIELD GOAL: USC kicker Michael Lantz drills a 41-yard field goal, bringing the score to 14-10. The Trojans offense lined up to go for a fourth down and short, but a false start penalty on offensive lineman Alani Noa forced USC to attempt the field goal.
12:08 - USC TIMEOUT. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley burns the team's first timeout of the half after a late substitution from the Badgers defense forced Riley's hand. Moss and the USC offense have a short third down in Wisconsin territory after the stoppage.
14:44 - FUMBLE: On Wisconsin's punt, Zachariah Branch appeared to touch the ball as it went under his legs, creating a live ball that the USC Trojans were unable to recover. On the very next play, Badgers running back Tawee Walker rushed 18 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. Wisconsin leads 14-7.
FIRST QUARTER
0:37 - Miller Moss INTERCEPTION. Under pressure, Moss's pass for wide receiver Zachariah Branch was intercepted by Wisconsin defensive back Preston Zachman. Wisconsin takes over on its own 25-yard line.
5:56 - The USC defense forced a punt, only allowing Wisconsin to gain one first down. Badgers punter Atticus Bertrams punted the ball 74 yards. Moss and the Trojans offense will take over at their own one-yard line.
7:23 - USC's offense was stopped on third down as Moss's pass was incomplete to wide receiver Jay Fair. Moss and the offense drove into Wisconsin territory before Trojans punter Eddie Czaplicki pinned the Wisconsin offense on its own 12-yard line.
10:52 - TOUCHDOWN: Wisconsin's offense picks up the blitz, and Badgers quarterback Braedyn Lock connects with wide receiver Vinny Anthony II for a 63-yard touchdown, tying the score 7-7.
12:23 - TOUCHDOWN: USC quarterback Miller Moss finds wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for a 32 yard touchdown down the sideline. The touchdown caps a six play, 60-yard scoring drive for the Trojans offense as they take the lead, 7-0.
15:00 - Wisconsin kicked off to the Trojans to start the game.
PREGAME
