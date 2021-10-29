Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    USC vs. Arizona Betting Odds

    The USC Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcts, Oct. 30, at 4:00 p.m. PM in Los Angeles, Calif.
    Author:

    The [3-4] USC Trojans take on the [0-7] Arizona Wildcats at home this Saturday, October 30. USC is looking for redemption against Jedd Fisch's winless Wildcats after losing to Notre Dame in South Bend last weekend.

    USC leads the all-time-series 35-8 against Arizona. The Trojans have won the past eight matchups, and lost only twice to the Wildcats since 2001. The pair's last meeting was back in 2020. No. 20 ranked USC defeated the unranked Wildcats 34-30, in a dramatic fourth quarter victory.  

    

    Via: SI SportsBook

    Spread: USC: -21.5 (-105) | AZ: +21.5 (-110)

    Over/Under: > 55.5 (-110) | < 55.5 (-105)

    Moneyline: USC: +1613 | AZ: +900

    Betting Trends

    Via: SI SportsBook

    - In USC's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

    - USC's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

    -----

    

