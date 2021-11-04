The USC Trojans travel down south to Tempe, Arizona to take on the ASU Sun Devils for their ninth game of the 2021 season. Riding on some momentum following a 41-34 win over Arizona, the Men of Troy are looking to secure their fifth win and push for bowl game eligibility.

USC vs. Arizona State: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series against the Sun Devils 23-13. USC has won five of the past six meetings.

No. 2 - RANKINGS

USC and Arizona State are not ranked in the current AP sports media and USA Today coaches polls.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Network: ESPN

No. 5 - RECORDS

The Men of Troy are 4-4 this season defeating Arizona at home last weekend. ASU is 5-3.

No. 6 - NOVEMBER WINS

The Trojans are 266-134-20 all-time while playing during the month of November.

No. 7 - BETTING ODDS

SI SportsBook

No. 8 - NO DRAKE LONDON

The Men of Troy will be without star wide receiver Drake London on Saturday, after the junior suffered a fractured ankle against Arizona. Wide receivers Kyle Ford, Gary Bryant Jr. and Tahj Washington are all expected to take on a bigger role for the rest of the season.

No. 9 - LAST MEETING

These two teams last meeting occurred on November 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 28-27 in an empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum [due to COVID-19].

No. 10 - FUN FACT

USC has seven players from the state of Arizona, including safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and quarterback Kedon Slovis on their roster. ASU has 36 Californians on their team.

-----

