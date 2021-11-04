USC vs. Arizona State: 10 Things To Know
The USC Trojans travel down south to Tempe, Arizona to take on the ASU Sun Devils for their ninth game of the 2021 season. Riding on some momentum following a 41-34 win over Arizona, the Men of Troy are looking to secure their fifth win and push for bowl game eligibility.
No. 1 - GAME HISTORY
The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series against the Sun Devils 23-13. USC has won five of the past six meetings.
No. 2 - RANKINGS
USC and Arizona State are not ranked in the current AP sports media and USA Today coaches polls.
No. 3 - GAME INFO
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT
Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021
Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Network: ESPN
No. 5 - RECORDS
The Men of Troy are 4-4 this season defeating Arizona at home last weekend. ASU is 5-3.
No. 6 - NOVEMBER WINS
The Trojans are 266-134-20 all-time while playing during the month of November.
No. 7 - BETTING ODDS
No. 8 - NO DRAKE LONDON
The Men of Troy will be without star wide receiver Drake London on Saturday, after the junior suffered a fractured ankle against Arizona. Wide receivers Kyle Ford, Gary Bryant Jr. and Tahj Washington are all expected to take on a bigger role for the rest of the season.
No. 9 - LAST MEETING
These two teams last meeting occurred on November 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 28-27 in an empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum [due to COVID-19].
No. 10 - FUN FACT
USC has seven players from the state of Arizona, including safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and quarterback Kedon Slovis on their roster. ASU has 36 Californians on their team.
