    • November 4, 2021
    USC vs. Arizona State: 10 Things To Know

    Trojans vs. Sun Devils
    The USC Trojans travel down south to Tempe, Arizona to take on the ASU Sun Devils for their ninth game of the 2021 season. Riding on some momentum following a 41-34 win over Arizona, the Men of Troy are looking to secure their fifth win and push for bowl game eligibility.

    No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

    The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series against the Sun Devils 23-13. USC has won five of the past six meetings.    

    No. 2 - RANKINGS

    USC and Arizona State are not ranked in the current AP sports media and USA Today coaches polls.     

    No. 3 - GAME INFO

    Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT

    Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

    Venue: Sun Devil Stadium 

    Location: Tempe, Arizona

    Network: ESPN

    No. 5 - RECORDS

    The Men of Troy are 4-4 this season defeating Arizona at home last weekend. ASU is 5-3.

    No. 6 - NOVEMBER WINS

    The Trojans are 266-134-20 all-time while playing during the month of November.  

    No. 7 - BETTING ODDS

    No. 8 - NO DRAKE LONDON

    The Men of Troy will be without star wide receiver Drake London on Saturday, after the junior suffered a fractured ankle against Arizona. Wide receivers Kyle Ford, Gary Bryant Jr. and Tahj Washington are all expected to take on a bigger role for the rest of the season. 

    No. 9 - LAST MEETING

    These two teams last meeting occurred on November 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 28-27 in an empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum [due to COVID-19].

    No. 10 - FUN FACT

    USC has seven players from the state of Arizona, including safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and quarterback Kedon Slovis on their roster. ASU has 36 Californians on their team.

