    • November 5, 2021
    USC vs. Arizona State: Betting Odds

    The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. PT/MT.
    The [4-4] USC Trojans take on the [5-3] Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, November 6. The Men of Troy are led by interim head coach Donte Williams, and the sparky Sun Devils are led by Herm Edwards.

    The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series against the Sun Devils 23-13. USC has won five of the past six meetings. The pair's last meeting was back in 2020. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 28-27 in an empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum [due to COVID-19].

    USC vs. Arizona State Betting Odds Via: SI SportsBook

    Spread: USC: +9 [-105] ASU: -9 [-110]

    Over/Under: > 60 [-105] < 60 [-110]

    Moneyline: USC: +275 ASU: -333

    Betting Trends:

    • Arizona State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
    • USC is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

    [READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. Arizona State]

