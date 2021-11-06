USC vs. Arizona State: Three Defensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12 South) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12 South) on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. PT at Sun Devil Stadium.

Three Players To Know: USC Trojans

Outside Linebacker, Drake Jackson

Jackson had one sack and two tackles against Arizona. He will look to boast those numbers against the Sun Devils. Look for Todd Orlando to use the star linebacker in unique ways come Saturday.

Defensive Lineman, Tuli Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu also accumulated two tackles last weekend against the Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans will rely on him heavily to try and stop ASU's ground game which is led by senior tailback Rachaad White.

Safety, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao has struggled this season, despite having a strong junior year performance. On Saturday, he will go up against ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Sun Devils man under center. The pressure is on the two-time captain to increase his draft stock as the 2021 season comes to a close.

USA TODAY

Three Players To Know: Arizona State Sun Devils

Linebacker, Darien Butler

A candidate for the Butkus award, Butler leads the Sun Devils with 50 tackles on the season. He has poured in seven tackles for loss and two sacks behind the line of scrimmage, but also has three interceptions in eight games this year.

Defensive Back, Kejuan Markham

In a secondary ravaged by injuries, Markham has been the Sun Devil’s steady force with 21 tackles and one interception on the season. He wont face wide receiver Drake London, but instead could see a variety of talents, including Tahj Washington, Kyle Ford, or Gary Bryant Jr.

Defensive Tackle, D.J. Davidson

The senior nose tackle brings the heat for this Sun Devils squad. With 31 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, Davidson has been a terror for opposing quarterbacks. Graham Harrell’s offensive line will have their hands full with Davidson come Saturday.

