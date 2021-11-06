Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    USC vs. Arizona State: Three Offensive Players To Know

    Trojans vs. Sun Devils
    The USC Trojans (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12 South) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12 South) on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. PDT at Sun Devil Stadium. 

    Three Players To Know: USC Trojans

    Wide Receiver, Kyle Ford

    Kyle Ford will look to step up and fill the role of injured wide receiver Drake London for the rest of the 2021 season. Despite only tallying seven receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown on the year, Ford is ready for the challenge. 

    Keep your eyes on the 6'2", 225-pound wideout, he might surprise you on Saturday.

    Running Back, Keaontay Ingram 

    Ingram is coming off a tremendous game against the Arizona Wildcats, where he ran for 207 yards on 27 carries. Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell hinted a heavy workload ahead for Ingram against the Sun Devils, especially with the loss of Drake London.

    "You know, I think since we've been here our goal is as coaches when we game plan is how can we put our best playmakers in space with the ball? That's always gonna be the plan. That's always gonna be the goal is trying to figure out a way to get our best guys touches with space and obviously Keaontay is a huge part of that right now and he's one of the better football players on this team," Harrell said.

    Quarterback, Jaxson Dart

    Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart saw the field significantly against Arizona, finishing the night 12-for-18 with 109 yards and two touchdowns. Interim head coach Donte Williams has yet name a starter for ASU, and that player could very well be Jaxson Dart.

    Three Players To Know: Arizona State Sun Devils

    Quarterback, Jayden Daniels

    The Sun Devils offense is led by returning starer Jayden Daniels, who will be taking snaps under center come Saturday. ASU leads the Pac-12 in pass efficiency offense, as Daniels has completed 68.5 percent of his passes this season for 1,734 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. 

    Running back, Rachaad White

    Senior running back Rachaad White is expected to return on Saturday after missing last week with an injury. White is a key component for ASU's ground game and has tallied 86 carries with nine TDs on the year.

    Wide Receiver, Ricky Pearsall

    Pearsall leads Arizona State with 31 catches and two scores on the season. Although USC expects ASU to heavily utilize their run game, watch out for Pearsall & some of the Devils' other offense weapons.

