USC vs. Arizona: Three Defensive Players To Know

The 3-4 USC Trojans take on the 0-7 Arizona Wildcats, led by new head coach Jedd Fisch. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles California, as the Trojans look to break their home losing streak.

Three Players To Watch - USC Trojans

Outside Linebacker, Drake Jackson

Veteran outside linebacker Drake Jackson will get the opportunity dominate and put some numbers on the board for the Trojans defense come Saturday. Going up against a weak Arizona offense, look for Jackson to make big impacts in the Coliseum.

Cornerback, Chris Steele

Steele will most likely match up against Arizona junior wide receiver Stanley Berryhill Jr., who averages 7.7 catches per game — second in the Pac-12. After securing his first interception of the season against Notre Dame, there is no doubt the he will be hungry for more.

Safety, Xavion Alford

The redshirt freshman was called for a pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Notre Dame, derailing any Trojan hopes of coming out of South Bend victorious. Donte Williams may look to go away from Alford in the secondary or instill some confidence in the young Texas transfer.

Three Players To Watch - Arizona Wildcats

Defensive Tackle, Trevon Mason

The senior has been the Wildcats most consistent producer, with 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks on the season. However, Mason’s strong play hasn’t been a deterrent to opposing offenses, as Arizona’s defense gives up an average of 186 yards per game on the ground.

Linebacker, Anthony Pandy

The senior leads Arizona with 51 tackles and earned All Pac-12 honors last season. He will be playing games with Kedon Slovis or Jaxson Dart all night. Born and raised in Southern California, Pandy is no stranger to the bright lights of USC.

Cornerback, Christian Roland-Wallace

Roland-Wallace started eight games at cornerback as a true freshman. Now in his sophomore year, he has earned the honor of guarding the opposing team’s best receiver. However, USC star receiver Drake London is a challenge like no other.

