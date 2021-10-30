Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USC vs. Arizona: Three Defensive Players To Know

    Trojans vs. Wildcats
    Author:

    The 3-4 USC Trojans take on the 0-7 Arizona Wildcats, led by new head coach Jedd Fisch. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles California, as the Trojans look to break their home losing streak.

    Three Players To Watch - USC Trojans

    Outside Linebacker, Drake Jackson

    Veteran outside linebacker Drake Jackson will get the opportunity dominate and put some numbers on the board for the Trojans defense come Saturday. Going up against a weak Arizona offense, look for Jackson to make big impacts in the Coliseum. 

    Cornerback, Chris Steele

    Steele will most likely match up against Arizona junior wide receiver Stanley Berryhill Jr., who averages 7.7 catches per game — second in the Pac-12. After securing his first interception of the season against Notre Dame, there is no doubt the he will be hungry for more. 

    Safety, Xavion Alford

    The redshirt freshman was called for a pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Notre Dame, derailing any Trojan hopes of coming out of South Bend victorious. Donte Williams may look to go away from Alford in the secondary or instill some confidence in the young Texas transfer.

    Recommended Articles

    Three Players To Watch - Arizona Wildcats

    Defensive Tackle, Trevon Mason 

    The senior has been the Wildcats most consistent producer, with 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks on the season. However, Mason’s strong play hasn’t been a deterrent to opposing offenses, as Arizona’s defense gives up an average of 186 yards per game on the ground.

    Linebacker, Anthony Pandy 

    The senior leads Arizona with 51 tackles and earned All Pac-12 honors last season. He will be playing games with Kedon Slovis or Jaxson Dart all night. Born and raised in Southern California, Pandy is no stranger to the bright lights of USC.

    Cornerback, Christian Roland-Wallace 

    Roland-Wallace started eight games at cornerback as a true freshman. Now in his sophomore year, he has earned the honor of guarding the opposing team’s best receiver. However, USC star receiver Drake London is a challenge like no other.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_15200497
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: Three Defensive Players To Know

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_15200494
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: How To Watch

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15200529
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: Three Offensive Players To Know

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16690192
    Football

    Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Prediction For USC Job

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_15200487
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona Betting Odds

    Oct 29, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 4.18.28 PM
    Football

    USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Previews Arizona's Offense

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17035510
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Names Best Fit For James Franklin

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_16830571
    Football

    Opinion: Keaontay Ingram Carrying USC's Offense Behind Drake London

    Oct 27, 2021