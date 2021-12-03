Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    USC vs. Cal: Betting Odds

    The USC Trojans take on the Cal Bears at the California Memorial Stadium for their grand finale of the 2021 season. Scheduled for a late 8:00 p.m. kick, the [4-7] Men of Troy will look to finish the season with five wins under interim head coach Donte Williams.

    This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 13, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Cal's program. The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the Cal Bears 70-31- 5 which dates back to 1915.

    The last time these two teams met was November 19, 2019. The Trojans defeated the Cal 41-17, in Berkley, California. USC finished with 462 total yards, averaging 7.5 yards per play, while Cal finished with 263 yards.

    USC announced the hire of new head coach Lincoln Riley on Sunday afternoon. Despite uncertainty following Saturday's game for USC's current coaching staff, interim head coach Donte Williams revealed that his only focus remains on Cal.

    "Right now my main focus is all about Cal," Williams said. "Otherwise, like I said, I'm cheating these guys, I'm cheating these kids, I'm cheating these coaches."

