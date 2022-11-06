How to watch USC vs. California: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

After nearly a month since its last home game, No. 9 USC returns home today (November 5) to host the California Golden Bears.

The Trojans had a close call last week but eventually escaped with a hard-fought 45-37 victory on the road against Arizona thanks to a career day from Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams.

The sophomore quarterback was locked in all game, connecting with 10 different receivers for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions on 31-45 passing.

He is now ranked No. 3 in the nation in passing touchdowns (24) and is No. 5 in points responsible for (162).

The win over Arizona helped the Trojans improve to No. 9 in this week's AP Poll, and USC will look to ride that momentum into their Homecoming Weekend showdown with Cal on Saturday.

USC (7-1) finished with a 4-8 record last season, which means first-year head coach Lincoln Riley will likely receive a very warm welcome from the Trojan faithful in his first-ever Homecoming Weekend as USC enters this game with three more wins than it had in all of 2021.

Cal (3-5) ended USC's season last year, handing the Trojans one of their eight losses in the regular season finale, but this time it is the Golden Bears who are struggling.

They haven't won a game since September, and are ranked ahead of only Colorado in the latest Sports Illustrated Pac-12 Power Rankings.

This game is a great opportunity for USC to flex its muscle, and for Williams to pad his Heisman resume.

Here's how to watch this week's game:

How to Watch No. 9 USC vs. California

Who: USC vs. California

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 5

Where: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -21.5; Over/under 60.5