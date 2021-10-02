October 2, 2021
USC vs. Colorado: Three Defensive Players To Know
USC vs. Colorado: Three Defensive Players To Know

Trojans vs. Buffaloes
Trojans vs. Buffaloes

The USC Trojans travel to Folsom Field to face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3) following a brutal loss to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27. Interim head coach Donte Williams will look for his squad to improve on both sides of the ball come Saturday. 

Three Defensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

Defensive End - Korey Foreman

The nation’s top recruit has only seen 44 snaps in four games with the Trojans this season. Foreman has been dealing with several minor injuries but improving daily health-wise. Donte Williams and Todd Orlando both expect Foreman to play a bigger role this season as he continues to recover.

Linebacker - Drake Jackson

The Trojans defensive star touted this season as his 'money year', however, he was a virtual no-show against Oregon State, finishing with one single tackle. Look for him to be more involved at Colorado. 

Offensive Lineman Turned Defensive Lineman - Maximus Gibbs

The freshman offensive lineman has been taking snaps at nose tackle during practice this week, helping bolster USC's defensive front. Sitting at nearly 400 pounds, Gibbs has the physicality to give the Trojans some strength and power up front. 

Three Defensive Players To Watch: Colorado Buffaloes

Linebacker - Nate Landman 

Landman has put up 37 tackles and one forced fumble despite rupturing his achilles tendon last year. The senior All-American candidate is one to watch for the Buffaloes wicked defense.

Safety - Chris Miller 

Miller is one of the veteran members of the Buffaloes defensive unit. This season he has accumulated four total tackles, and played a big role in holding Northern Colorado State to seven points during CU's season opener. 

Defensive Lineman - Jalen Sami 

Tied for the team lead with 1.5 sacks, Sami will have the chance to feast on USC's struggling offensive line. The Colorado native may be young, but don't underestimate his talent. 

