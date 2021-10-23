Game Day Hub: USC vs. Notre Dame

One of the best college football rivalries is back after a one year hiatus. Here is everything you need to know about USC vs. Notre Dame.

The USC Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium for their seventh game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and year long possession of the Jeweled Shillelagh. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Notre Dame.

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Location: South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds:

Via: SI SportsBook

Spread: USC: +7 (-110) | ND: -7 (-105)

Over/Under: > 57.5 (-110) | < 57.5 (-105)

Moneyline: USC: +210 | ND: -250

USC vs. Notre Dame News:

