    • October 23, 2021
    Game Day Hub: USC vs. Notre Dame

    One of the best college football rivalries is back after a one year hiatus. Here is everything you need to know about USC vs. Notre Dame.
    The USC Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium for their seventh game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and year long possession of the Jeweled Shillelagh. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Notre Dame.

    USC vs. Utah:

    Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

    Location: South Bend, Indiana

    TV: NBC

    Radio: 790 KABC

    Streaming: FuboTV

    Betting Odds:

    Via: SI SportsBook

    Spread: USC: +7 (-110) | ND: -7 (-105)

    Over/Under: > 57.5 (-110) | < 57.5 (-105)

    Moneyline: USC: +210 | ND: -250

    USC vs. Notre Dame News:

    [Notre Dame Preparing For Two USC QB's]

    [10 Things To Know: USC vs. ND]

    [Betting Odds: USC vs. ND]

    [USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry History]

    [Donte Williams Refrains From Naming Starting QB Ahead of Notre Dame]

    [USC Makes Interesting Adjustment To Practice Ahead of ND Rivalry]

    [Three Offensive Players To Know: USC vs. ND]

