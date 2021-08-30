August 30, 2021
Publish date:

USC vs. San Jose State: Betting Odds

Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under
Author:

The countdown to kick off begins as the San Jose State Spartans are set to take on the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 4. 

The Spartans are looking to build off their 45-14 win over Southern Utah from week 0. Quarterback Nick Starkel threw for 394 yards, four touchdowns and one interception last weekend, while the offense clinched 18 receptions for 410 yards with four touchdowns alongside 23 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

The USC Trojans will look to defend their almost undefeated [5-1] 2020 season which finished with a trip to the Pac-12 championship game vs. Oregon. Quarterback Kedon Slovis returns for his third season as Troy's leading gunslinger working alongside offensive weapons WR Drake London and RB Vavae Malepeai. Defensively, DL Nick Figueroa is back up front after leading USC in sacks and tackles for loss, while LB Drake Jackson will serve as an anchor for the Trojans defense this season. 

- USC vs. San Jose State Betting Odds -

Draft Kings:

Moneyline: SJSU: (+475) | USC: (-675)
Spread: SJSU: +14 (-110) | USC: -14 (-110)
Total: 59.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

FanDuel:

Moneyline: SJSU: (+490) | USC: (-750)
Spread: SJSU: +13.5 (-104) | USC: -13.5 (-118)
Total: 59.5 – Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Action Network:

Moneyline: SJSU: (+475) | USC: (-700)
Spread: SJSU: +14 (-110) | USC: -14 (-109)
Total: 59.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. San Jose State]

-----

