Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    USC vs. UCLA: 10 Things To Know
    Publish date:

    USC vs. UCLA: 10 Things To Know

    Trojans vs. Bruins
    Author:

    Trojans vs. Bruins

    USC vs. UCLA: 10 Things To Know

    No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

    The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the UCLA Bruins 49-32-7 which dates back to 1929. This is the 91st version of the nation’s most famous crosstown rivalry.

    No. 2 - RANKINGS

    USC and UCLA are not ranked in the current AP sports media and USA Today coaches polls.

    No. 3 - GAME INFO

    Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

    Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

    Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

    Location: Los Angeles, California

    Network: FOX

    No. 5 - RECORDS

    The Men of Troy are 4-5 this season after losing to Arizona State in Week 10. UCLA is 6-4 overall after defeating Colorado in Week 11. USC's Week 11 contest against the Cal Bears was postponed due to COVID-19.

    No. 6 - BOWL GAME?

    Recommended Articles

    The USC Trojans are two victories away from bowl game eligibility. Sitting at 4-5, the Men of Troy's next three games are crucial if the team wants to advance past the regular season.

    No. 7 - VICTORY BELL

    The winner of the USC vs. UCLA contest gains year-long possession of the Victory Bell. The Trojans currently hold possession after defeating the Bruins 43-38 in 2020 at the Rose Bowl.   

    According to USC Athletics:

    The 295-pound bell originally clanged from atop a Southern Pacific freight locomotive. It was given to UCLA in 1939 as a gift from the UCLA Alumni Association.

    On Nov. 12, 1942, the bell was wheeled in front of Tommy Trojan and the student body presidents of both schools — USC’s Bill McKay and UCLA’s Bill Farrer — signed an agreement stating that thereafter the annual winner of the Trojan-Bruin gridiron clash would keep the bell for the following year. In the case of a tie, the bell would be retained by the school that won the previous year’s game. The USC Alumni Association later repaid the UCLA Alumni Association for half the cost of the bell.

    No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    No. 9 - FUN FACT #1

    Both teams will wear their home jerseys on Saturday. 

    No. 10 - FUN FACT #2

    USC is 25-15-4 against the Bruins at the Coliseum, and 24-17-3 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_15308908
    Football

    USC vs. UCLA: 10 Things To Know

    35 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 4.39.08 PM
    Recruiting

    USC Loses Five Star Commit, Amid Head Coaching Uncertainty

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17145228
    Football

    Washington Fires Jimmy Lake, Twitter Reacts

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15308834
    Football

    USC vs. UCLA Kickoff Time Revealed

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_15821504
    Basketball

    USC Hoops Defeats Temple 76-71

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17157656
    Football

    One Factor Could Prohibit Mel Tucker From Landing USC Job

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17096358
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    Ex-USC Football Players React To Rams' WR Robert Woods Tragic Injury

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17016686
    Football

    Analyst Evaluates USC QB Kedon Slovis' Draft Stock Following Arizona State Loss

    Nov 12, 2021