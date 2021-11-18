Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    USC vs. UCLA Betting Odds

    The 91st edition of the USC vs. UCLA crosstown rivalry takes place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1:00 p.m PT.
    The [4-5] USC Trojans take on the [6-4] UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 20. The Men of Troy are led by interim head coach Donte Williams, while crosstown rival UCLA is led by Chip Kelly

    The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the Bruins 49-32-7 which dates back to 1929. This is the 91st version of the nation’s most famous crosstown rivalry.

    USC vs. UCLA Betting Odds Via: SI SportsBook

    Spread: USC: +3 (-110) | UCLA: -3 (-105)

    Over/Under: > 65.5 (-110) < 65.5 (-105)

    Moneyline: USC: +140 | UCLA: -163

    Betting Trends:

    • UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points just twice this season.
    • USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in four of nine games this season.
    • UCLA is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • The Bruins are 4-2 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

    [READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. UCLA]

