USC vs. UCLA Game Prediction

The [4-5] USC Trojans take on the [6-4] UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 20. The Men of Troy are led by interim head coach Donte Williams, while crosstown rival UCLA is led by Chip Kelly.

The Men of Troy currently hold possession of the infamous Victory Bell, which is awarded to the winning team. Last year, USC defeated UCLA 4-38 at the Rose Bowl in a late fourth quarter fashion. However, this year the Bruins are looking for revenge.

All Bruins publisher Sam Connon provided his game prediction to All Trojans as he believes Chip Kelly's group 'should be able to outscore' Troy.

USA TODAY

"At this point in the season, the Bruins' identity is clear," Connon tells All Trojans.

"They can beat the teams they're supposed to, but can't compete with the ones they're looking up to.

UCLA's six wins have come against six teams with winning percentages of .400 or lower with a combined record of 19-42. Its four losses have come to four teams over .500 with a combined record of 31-10.

So for as concrete as things seem for the Bruins, the Trojans just so happen to fall into that gray area, with a winning percentage of 0.444 heading into Saturday.

The other telling sign for a UCLA victory on a week-to-week basis is how well quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson plays. It isn't 100% predictive, but across Thompson-Robinson's last 22 starts, the Bruins are 9-5 when he has a passer rating above 137.0 and 3-5 when he fails to reach that mark. USC again throws a wrench into that, though, since Thompson-Robinson put up passer ratings of 147.1 and 193.8 in two career starts against the Trojans but has lost both times.

The next marker for UCLA's chances of victory is rushing yards, as it is a perfect 5-0 this fall when it goes for over 220 yards and just 1-4 when it does not. The common theme for the Bruins' last two losses to the Trojans and their air raid is that Thompson-Robinson had to air it out a lot while the ground game was mostly secondary.

The last time UCLA beat USC, they committed to running the ball, and Joshua Kelley ended up with 289 yards. Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown haven proven capable of putting up that kind of insane production before, so if Thompson-Robinson can complement their success on the ground with efficient passing and overall dynamism that will keep the Trojans on their toes, the Bruins should be able to outscore their opponent that is leaning on a first-time starter without the top receiver in the country to rely on."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube