USC vs. UCLA Kickoff Time Revealed

The USC Trojans are gearing up to take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins, November 20, 2021 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. pacific and air live on FOX. The Men of Troy are coming off a second 'bye week' following the postponement of their week 11 contest against the Cal Bears. The Bruins are riding on some momentum following a 44-20 win over the Colorado Buffaloes at the Rose Bowl.

USA TODAY

The UCLA vs. USC rivalry dates back to November 28, 1929. USC leads the all-time-series against the Bruins 49-32-7. Last year the Trojans defeated the Bruins at the Rose Bowl 43-38 in a late fourth quarter victory. The Trojans have maintained possession of the Victory Bell since 2019, winning the past three contests.

According to USC Athletics:

The 295-pound bell originally clanged from atop a Southern Pacific freight locomotive. It was given to UCLA in 1939 as a gift from the UCLA Alumni Association.

On Nov. 12, 1942, the bell was wheeled in front of Tommy Trojan and the student body presidents of both schools — USC’s Bill McKay and UCLA’s Bill Farrer — signed an agreement stating that thereafter the annual winner of the Trojan-Bruin gridiron clash would keep the bell for the following year. In the case of a tie, the bell would be retained by the school that won the previous year’s game. The USC Alumni Association later repaid the UCLA Alumni Association for half the cost of the bell.

