USC vs. UCLA: Three Offensive Players To Know

The 91st edition of the famous crosstown rivalry between the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans takes place on Nov. 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Three Offensive Players To Know USC vs. UCLA

USC Trojans

Quarterback, Jaxson Dart

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart will get his first collegiate start against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday with veteran starter Kedon Slovis out with a lower leg injury. This season Dart has thrown for 589 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Running Back, Keaontay Ingram

Running back Keaontay Ingram will look to dominate USC's rushing attack after getting contained by the Arizona State Sun Devils. Expect the Trojans to place an emphasis on the run, especially with the loss of veteran wide receiver Drake London.

Wide Receiver, Gary Bryant Jr.

Trojan wideout Gary Bryant Jr. will look to pick up the lost production of Drake London and make an impact on Saturday. Bryant Jr. currently tallies 30 receptions, 362 yards and five touchdowns on the season, and will look to boost those number come Saturday.

UCLA Bruins

Quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA's leading gunslinger DTR will lead the Bruins on Saturday, with hopes of regaining possession of the Victory Bell. Thompson-Robinson brings veteran experience to the table, and can be mobile when needed. This season he has accumulated 1,896 yards, 141 completions on 234 attempts with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Running Back, Zack Charbonnet

If the USC Trojans fail to stop UCLA's run game, they will have a difficult time finishing victorious on Saturday. Zack Charbonnet is arguably the heart of the Bruins rushing attack, and can be a serious offensive threat when needed. Charbonnet has averaged 5.6 yards per on 153 carries with 11 touchdowns, this season while adding 17 catches for 150 yards.

Wide Receiver, Kyle Phillips

Phillips has averaged 13.3 yards on 47 receptions with six touchdowns this season and continues to serve as the Bruins top receiving target. Look for Phillips to dominate UCLA's passing attack against the Trojans.

