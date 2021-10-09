    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    USC vs. Utah: Three Defensive Players To Know

    Trojans vs. Utes
    Author:

    The USC Trojans welcome the Utah Utes to Los Angeles, for their sixth game of the 2021 season. The stakes are high as the Trojans look for their fourth win of the year, and second at home. 

    Three Defensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

    Outside Linebacker, Drake Jackson

    There is no doubt that Drake Jackson is a major X-factor for the Trojans' offense. Last weekend the junior tallied four tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery. Expect him to create havoc for the Utes' offense on Saturday.

    Defensive Lineman, Jake Lichtenstein

    The redshirt junior came up big against Colorado with two sacks and three tackles last weekend. If Lichtenstein can put on a similar showing against the Utes, USC's defensive line should be in good shape.

    Safety, Isaiah Pola-Mao

    Pola-Mao will look to get his spark back against Utah's offense, led by sophomore quarterback, Cam Rising. Rising has put up 319 passing yards and four touchdowns this season alone. USC's defense and Pola Mao will look to contain the Utes pass game on Saturday. 

    Three Defensive Players To Watch: Utah Utes

    Linebacker, Devin Lloyd 

    Lloyds leads the Pac-12 in tackles per game, with 46 in four games. He is undoubtedly the Utes most impactful defensive player. Lloyd will be playing mind games with Slovis as he patrols the middle of the field.

    Defensive End, Van Fillinger 

    The 6'4" defensive end earned Pac-12 Defensive Line Player of the Week honors after accumulating three sacks against Washington State. Look for him to anchor the Utes defense on Saturday.

    Cornerback, Clark Phillips III 

    Phillips III is a former Ohio State commit and the highest ranked Utah commit in program history. The freshman will look to live up to they hype, as he faces one of the best wide receivers in the country, Drake London. 

