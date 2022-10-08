USC vs. Washington State predictions, betting odds: Trojans favored by 12 points

The Trojans and Cougars face off Saturday in Los Angeles in a pivotal Pac-12 football game

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans are favored by double digits again.

A week after beating Arizona State 42-25 - which was far less than the 26-point spread - No. 6 USC is favored to beat Washington State by 12 points on Saturday.

The line has moved from 13.5 down to 12 over the past couple of days. With an over-under of 64, the oddsmakers are predicting a score in the range of USC 38, Washington State 26.

USC's defense struggled in the first half last week against a below average Arizona State offense. Washington State put 41 on the board against Oregon and the Cougars have big-play ability that could cause problems for the Trojans.

Here's a look at the betting odds for USC vs. Washington State:

No. 6 USC vs. Washington State

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday (FOX)

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles

Records: USC (5-0, 3-0), Washington State (4-1, 1-1)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -12; Over/under 64