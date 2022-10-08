Skip to main content

USC vs. Washington State predictions, betting odds: Trojans favored by 12 points

The Trojans and Cougars face off Saturday in Los Angeles in a pivotal Pac-12 football game

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans are favored by double digits again.

A week after beating Arizona State 42-25 - which was far less than the 26-point spread - No. 6 USC is favored to beat Washington State by 12 points on Saturday.

The line has moved from 13.5 down to 12 over the past couple of days. With an over-under of 64, the oddsmakers are predicting a score in the range of USC 38, Washington State 26. 

USC's defense struggled in the first half last week against a below average Arizona State offense. Washington State put 41 on the board against Oregon and the Cougars have big-play ability that could cause problems for the Trojans. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Here's a look at the betting odds for USC vs. Washington State:

No. 6 USC vs. Washington State

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday (FOX)

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Records: USC (5-0, 3-0), Washington State (4-1, 1-1)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -12; Over/under 64

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

lincoln riley bosco mater dei
Football

Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game

By All Trojans Staff
silas demary usc
Basketball

Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC; Andy Enfield also hoping to get Isaiah Collier

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode1
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Washington State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
jordon davison mater dei
Recruiting

Jordon Davison impressed by USC visit: 'The environment has totally changed'

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode2
Football

USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
chuck mcdonald
Recruiting

Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J Stroud, Caleb Williams top two favorites

By All Trojans Staff
Mike Leach
Football

Deep dive with Mike Leach on USC's move to Big Ten: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff