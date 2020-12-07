AllTrojans
USC vs. Washington State: Halftime Update

Kim Becker

Holy Amon-Ra St. Brown! 

With four touchdowns in the first fifteen minutes of play, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown now ties for the USC and Pac-12 single game record for most touchdowns in one quarter. The last time this happened was in 2012 when WR Robert Woods did the same against the Colorado Buffs. 

St. Brown's four touchdowns also ties the NCAA record for most touchdowns scored in any quarter. He is only the second player to do so with four. 

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is bringing the heat tonight. By the time he threw his fifth touchdown to Tyler Vaughns in the second quarter, he had tied the USC record for five touchdowns in one half, previously held by Mark Sanchez in 2008, Matt Barkley in 2010 and 2011, and Cody Kessler in 2014.

Graham Harrell's offense has shown a strong passing game thus far, with 209 passing yards in the first half. They've converted five out of five 3rd downs and are averaging 8.84 yards per play. Kedon Slovis has a completion rate of a whopping 94% with success on 17-18 throws.

The Trojans defense is also showing up with resilience tonight. They've held Washington State to a 3rd down efficiency rate of 2-6 and only 4.51 yards per play.

Washington State quarterback, freshman Jayden de Laura, had two interceptions in the first half. The first was caught by USC by safety, Talanoa Hufanga, for a 37 yard return. The second was caught by USC cornerback, Olaijah Griffin, on Washington State's first play after USC's third touchdown.  

Washington State drove down to the red zone in the last seven minutes of the half and did come up with a five yard touchdown run by WR Travell Harris which brought the score to 35-6. The extra point by kicker Blake Mazza hit the upright and was no good.

Halftime score: USC 35 - Washington State 6.

[Follow Our LIVE Game Updates]

