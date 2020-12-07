AllTrojans
USC vs. Washington State Pre-Game Update

Kim Becker

The USC Trojans and Washington State Cougars have completed their final round of Covid-19 testing prior to today's game, and are currently warming up on the field! It is a sunny 69 degrees in beautiful Los Angeles, and this game has been anxiously awaited.

If this game kicks off as scheduled (and right now it's looking like it will!), this will be the first week of the Pac-12 season in which every scheduled game was successfully played. Hard to believe it is the second to last week of the Pac-12 regular season, but if the Trojans come out with a win today, they are in good standings for making it to the Pac-12 Championship game. 

Today's match up will be Washington State's first game since November 14th, as their last two weeks' games had to be canceled due to Pac-12 Covid-19 protocols. 

USC's last game was on November 21, where they beat Utah 33-17. Last week's scheduled matchup against Colorado was also canceled due to Covid-19 protocols. 

The AP Polls released the Top 25 college football teams today, and although the Trojans have yet to play, they are ranked #16. Colorado is the only other Pac-12 team that made the list, at #21. 

A USC victory today will advance the Trojans to 4-0 overall, and in their division. Their next and final game of the Pac-12 season is scheduled for Saturday December 12 at the Rose Bowl, against long time rival, UCLA.

You can watch the game today on FS1 at 7:30 EST/4:30 PST. Who doesn't love a primetime Sunday evening college football matchup?!

 For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

